MQL5 VPS Move
hello i bought my vps on my demo account by mistake,its my first. can it work on my real account just the same
Yes, you can move your MQL5 VPS subscription (once a week) to your real account if it is on the same MetaTrader platform (either MT4 or MT5).
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
thanks for that info
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register