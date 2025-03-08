MQL5 VPS Move

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hello i bought my vps on my demo account by mistake,its my first. can it work on my real account just the same
 

Yes, you can move your MQL5 VPS subscription (once a week) to your real account if it is on the same MetaTrader platform (either MT4 or MT5).

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
thanks for that info
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