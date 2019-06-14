MT5 Optimizer - Most (but not all) of the results give me zero trades
You are not "facing a issue with MT5 Optimizer." Some combinations of parameters results in your code not trading.
William Roeder:
You are not "facing a issue with MT5 Optimizer." Some combinations of parameters results in your code not trading.
You are not "facing a issue with MT5 Optimizer." Some combinations of parameters results in your code not trading.
Hi William,
I'm almost sure that is something else. I'm telling you that because sometimes the parameters that returns zero, in another run it return with some value.
And it was working before. Without any code change it stopped working.
Eklon Eleuterio: Without any code change it stopped working.
There are only three things that can change.
- You didn't specify a spread, so it used what ever it was the moment you pressed the button.
- The ordering of simulated ticks differed.
- Your code.
William Roeder:
There are only three things that can change.
- You didn't specify a spread, so it used what ever it was the moment you pressed the button.
- The ordering of simulated ticks differed.
- Your code.
William,
What do mean by number "The ordering of simulated ticks differed."?
I'm using "Every tick based on real ticks". In this case, it can be a problem with my broker database? Is there anyway to cleanup my database and download it all over again?
Thank you!
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Hi!
I'm facing a issue with MT5 Optimizer. I'm running some optimization and few days ago the results are zero trades for most part of the tests. But not for all tests combination. Just like this:
I have an EA which was working fine for tests, but it started to give me this kind of report.
Any ideas ? I've read that it can happen with ObjectDrawing that are disabled and also with instrument currency. But I'm not using objects at all and the currency is fine.
Thank you!