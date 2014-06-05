Different Symbol(Specification), different lot size, same potential profit/loss by pip - page 2
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As you can see there, no tick value neither tick size on forex symbol's specification
As you can see there, no tick value neither tick size on forex symbol's specification
:) The formula to calculate the pip value is easy to find but only for forex/pairs & different for each. But what if I'm talking of something else, like oil ?
Im interested how do you.
EUR/USD If my SL was lets say 272 and my lot size was 1.2 how would i calculate my risk into money lost and vise versa.
wehsnim:
Im interested how do you.
EUR/USD If my SL was lets say 272 and my lot size was 1.2 how would i calculate my risk into money lost and vise versa.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/caccountinfo/caccountinfoorderprofitcheck
Theres also an example in MQL5/Include/Expert/Money/MoneyFixedRisk.mqh
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/caccountinfo/caccountinfoorderprofitcheck
Theres also an example in MQL5/Include/Expert/Money/MoneyFixedRisk.mqh
Thats pretty cool i could not find it in the reference that is included in the metaeditor.
thank you Eristocrat for helping me get a betting understand of ways to make money management easier.