Different Symbol(Specification), different lot size, same potential profit/loss by pip - page 2

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As you can see there, no tick value neither tick size on forex symbol's specification

 
blouf:

As you can see there, no tick value neither tick size on forex symbol's specification

Hi Blouf, you won't find this information on any Terminal screen... Rather, you have to "extract" this information using the functions I linked and use it inside your Expert Advisor ...
 
blouf:
:) The formula to calculate the pip value is easy to find but only for forex/pairs & different for each. But what if I'm talking of something else, like oil ?

Im interested how do you.

EUR/USD If my SL was lets say 272 and my lot size was 1.2  how would i calculate my risk into money lost and vise versa.

 

wehsnim:

Im interested how do you.

EUR/USD If my SL was lets say 272 and my lot size was 1.2  how would i calculate my risk into money lost and vise versa.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/caccountinfo/caccountinfoorderprofitcheck

Theres also an example in MQL5/Include/Expert/Money/MoneyFixedRisk.mqh

m_account.OrderProfitCheck(m_symbol.Name(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,1.2,m_symbol.Ask(),272);
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Trade Classes / CAccountInfo / OrderProfitCheck
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Trade Classes / CAccountInfo / OrderProfitCheck
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Library / Trade Classes / CAccountInfo / OrderProfitCheck - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Eristocrat:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/caccountinfo/caccountinfoorderprofitcheck

Theres also an example in MQL5/Include/Expert/Money/MoneyFixedRisk.mqh


m_account.OrderProfitCheck(m_symbol.Name(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0.1,m_symbol.Ask(),1);
Thats pretty cool i could not find it in the reference that is included in the metaeditor.  

thank you Eristocrat for helping me get a betting understand of ways to make money management easier.

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