MQL5 tester agent on a vps bug?

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Tried running the mql5 cloud tester agent on a vps in germany and all this part is greyed out and uneditable. Is it because its a vps or is it something else?

cagent

 

From the summary - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

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  • Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents‌/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here 
  • Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here
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