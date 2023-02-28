Indicators: Hull moving average
Dearest Mladen
Thanks for the newest HMA nrp ver - :)
comparing with one of your previous nrp Hull Averages ver,almost with same parameters,it is same and equal to Hull of Lwma,may i know if HMA calculated and using lwma as default
regards
Dearest Mladen
Thanks for the newest HMA nrp ver - :)
comparing with one of your previous nrp Hull Averages ver,almost with same parameters,it is same and equal to Hull of Lwma,may i know if HMA calculated and using lwma as default
regards
The code for doing that is altered in order to avoid any loops. It is still LWMA but code is made in a different way.
Hence, in 99.999999999% of cases it is not looping any more, and, regardless of the Hull period, all except the first hull period calculations are taking exactly the same time for any Hull period - which is not the case at all for "classical" calculation
Great work Mladen,
I noticed in the data window both the up and down labels say "Hull slope down" and the up data field is always empty. Is there any chance of fixing these? Great to also have an MT5 version as I've migrated to this platform now I can manually load data for backtesting.
Thanks Drew
Great work Mladen,
I noticed in the data window both the up and down labels say "Hull slope down" and the up data field is always empty. Is there any chance of fixing these? Great to also have an MT5 version as I've migrated to this platform now I can manually load data for backtesting.
Thanks Drew
Re-check the data ...
There is one buffer labeled Hull and two labeled Hull slope down. That is how non-repainting two color line must be done in metatrader 4 (check the code - it is there after all and you can easily check what exactly and why is it done) . Nothing wrong with it and nothing to be fixed
Re-check the data ...
There is one buffer labeled Hull and two labeled Hull slope down. That is how non-repainting two color line must be done in metatrader 4 (check the code - it is there after all and you can easily check what exactly and why is it done) . Nothing wrong with it and nothing to be fixed
Author: Mladen Rakic
hi sir
which time frame best fir intraday its working all segment
Could you help me to show the example about how to use this indicator in iCustom method?
This is a standard call to iCustom(). It should look something like this:
(I didn't test this code)
// https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/icustom if((handle=iCustom( _Symbol, // symbol _Period, // chart period "YourDirectory\\Hull moving average", 20, // Hull period 2.0, // Hull divisor PRICE_CLOSE // applied price ))==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print(StringFormat("%s() --> Error creating indicator", __FUNCTION__)); return(false); }
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Hull moving average:
Hull moving average (non-repainting version)
Author: Mladen Rakic