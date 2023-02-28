Indicators: Hull moving average

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Hull moving average:

Hull moving average (non-repainting version)

Hull moving average

Author: Mladen Rakic

Hull moving average
Hull moving average
  • www.mql5.com
By definition : By Alan Hull Back in 2005 when I was working on a new indicator I was temporarily sidetracked by trying to solve the problem of lag in moving averages, the outcome of which was the Hull Moving Average. Since then the HMA has found its way into charting programs around the world and is regularly discussed on traders bulletin...
 

Dearest Mladen

Thanks for the newest HMA nrp ver - :)

comparing with one of your previous nrp Hull Averages ver,almost with same parameters,it is same and equal to Hull of Lwma,may i know if HMA calculated and using lwma as default

regards

hma

 
mntiwana Tiwana:

Dearest Mladen

Thanks for the newest HMA nrp ver - :)

comparing with one of your previous nrp Hull Averages ver,almost with same parameters,it is same and equal to Hull of Lwma,may i know if HMA calculated and using lwma as default

regards


The code for doing that is altered in order to avoid any loops. It is still LWMA but code is made in a different way.

Hence, in 99.999999999% of cases it is not looping any more, and, regardless of the Hull period, all except the first hull period calculations are taking exactly the same time for any Hull period - which is not the case at all for "classical" calculation

 

Great work Mladen,

I noticed in the data window both the up and down labels say "Hull slope down" and the up data field is always empty. Is there any chance of fixing these? Great to also have an MT5 version as I've migrated to this platform now I can manually load data for backtesting.


Thanks Drew
 
Drew Cox:

Great work Mladen,

I noticed in the data window both the up and down labels say "Hull slope down" and the up data field is always empty. Is there any chance of fixing these? Great to also have an MT5 version as I've migrated to this platform now I can manually load data for backtesting.


Thanks Drew

Re-check the data ...

There is one buffer labeled Hull and two labeled Hull slope down. That is how non-repainting two color line must be done in metatrader 4 (check the code - it is there after all and you can easily check what exactly and why is it done) . Nothing wrong with it and nothing to be fixed

 
Mladen Rakic:

Re-check the data ...

There is one buffer labeled Hull and two labeled Hull slope down. That is how non-repainting two color line must be done in metatrader 4 (check the code - it is there after all and you can easily check what exactly and why is it done) . Nothing wrong with it and nothing to be fixed

Thanks much appreciated
 
Thx for the indicator, any chance to add a push (for the mobile) alert? It would be very much appreciated.
 
I really think this is great, it just needs an audible alert to wake me up.
 
Automated-Trading:

Hull moving average:

Author: Mladen Rakic

hi sir 

which time frame best fir intraday its working all segment

 
Could you help me to show the example about how to use this indicator in iCustom method?
 
DrWasin Treesinthuros:
Could you help me to show the example about how to use this indicator in iCustom method?

This is a standard call to iCustom(). It should look something like this:

(I didn't test this code)

// https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/icustom
if((handle=iCustom( _Symbol,            // symbol
                    _Period,            // chart period
                    "YourDirectory\\Hull moving average",
                    20,                 // Hull period
                    2.0,                // Hull divisor
                    PRICE_CLOSE         // applied price
                    ))==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
    Print(StringFormat("%s() --> Error creating indicator", __FUNCTION__));
    return(false);
}
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