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"mql5 account not specified" error may be something related to Community tab in Metatrader -
and as MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 is per trading account so if you want to move your VPS subscription from one your trading account to an other one so you can do it once in a week -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :
is it possible to add two live accounts in vps?
One trading account per MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5.
One only sorry.
Is there any other option to add two or more accounts to a single vps?
No.