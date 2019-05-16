vps - page 2

New comment
 

"mql5 account not specified" error may be something related to Community tab in Metatrader - 

and as MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 is per trading account so if you want to move your VPS subscription from one your trading account to an other one so you can do it once in a week - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24


You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :

‌‌


How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
is it possible to add two live accounts in vps?
 
cookeykalex:
is it possible to add two live accounts in vps?

One trading account per MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5.
One only sorry.

 
Is there any other option to add two or more accounts to a single vps?
 
cookeykalex:
Is there any other option to add two or more accounts to a single vps?

No.

12
New comment