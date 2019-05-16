vps
je suis incapable de m'abonner a un vps sur mon compte...? il me dise que le compte mql5 n'est pas spécifié... pourtant avec mon autre broker je n'ai pas de probleme. c'est juste avec ce nouveau broker avec lequel j'ai ouvert un compte! pourtat je suis capable de souscrire a des signaux mais pas les vps... quelqu'un a déja rencontrer ce genre de probleme???
Right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server, and follow the instructions.
Right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server, and follow the instructions.
i know how to do it ... it just does not work and in the end it marks me (error mql5 account not specified)
Go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community (tab) and login with your MQL5 account credentials.
here is what seems to me!
Your problem is that you are logged into your trading account with the investor password, you need to login with your account's master password.
You can't subscribe to MQL5 VPS, with your trading account's investor password.
Your problem is that you are logged into your trading account with the investor password, you need to login with your account's master password.
You can't subscribe to MQL5 VPS, with your trading account's investor password.
it's not the password of the investor ... it's mine! I already buy vps with another brooker and it works I do not understand why it does not work with the other ...!?
The investor password is yours too, its the 2nd password of your account, that gives read only privileges on your account.
You need to login into your account with your master password, in order to subscribe to a MQL5 VPS server.
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je suis incapable de m'abonner a un vps sur mon compte...? il me dise que le compte mql5 n'est pas spécifié... pourtant avec mon autre broker je n'ai pas de probleme. c'est juste avec ce nouveau broker avec lequel j'ai ouvert un compte! pourtat je suis capable de souscrire a des signaux mais pas les vps... quelqu'un a déja rencontrer ce genre de probleme???
I am unable to subscribe to a vps on my account ...? he tells me that the account mql5 is not specified ... yet with my other broker I have no problem. it's just with this new broker with whom I opened an account! I can subscribe to signals but not vps ... someone has already encountered this kind of problem ???