Transfer MQL5 money to a trading account

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Hi guys, how are you doing?

I am not being able to register my self as a seller here in MQ5.

Is there any other solution to withdraw my funds? Is it possible to transfer my funds to a trading account?

Thanks.

 
Pedro Henrique Cecilio De Moraaes:

Is there any other solution to withdraw my funds? Is it possible to transfer my funds to a trading account?

No

 
Am having problems with my account, I deposited 10$ and after making 16$ I wanted to withdraw but they said I do not have enough money..... Therefore, how can I withdraw the money on my trading account 
 
Peace Philip:
Am having problems with my account, I deposited 10$ and after making 16$ I wanted to withdraw but they said I do not have enough money..... Therefore, how can I withdraw the money on my trading account 

Contact your broker.

The 'do not have enough money' message has to do with your available margin, not your account's balance.

 
I made payment to my metatrader 5 account but is reflecting on my mql5 not on my real account. Going to a week have the transaction now please help me do something on it,
 
1228859 Shola:
I made payment to my metatrader 5 account but is reflecting on my mql5 not on my real account. Going to a week have the transaction now please help me do something on it.

Where did you make your payment?

 
35078078 grace

I made a payment of $10 and it appeared on MQL5 and l want it my metatrader 5.How do l transfer it
 
35078078:
35078078 grace

I made a payment of $10 and it appeared on MQL5 and l want it my metatrader 5.How do l transfer it

You can't.

 
Keith Watford:

You can't.

So what do you do then and what is that money for
 
6443212:
So what do you do then and what is that money for

If you read what are depositing money for here, you will understand: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/6443212/accounting/choosein

Top up MQL5 Services to purchase trading applications from the Market, subscribe to Signals, rent a VPS and order trading robots from the Freelance. 
 

Hi bro,

i m earn money from EA but withdrawal issue. 

show the error - 

Withdrawal unavailable: 
  1. We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
    Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
    Sorry for inconvenience.

please help me


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