I want to know how to bind programs to computers

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I want to know how to bind programs to computers, like in the MQL5 market. Is it possible to use this Licennse_FUll function
 
https://www.metatrader5.com/zh/metaeditor/help/development/mql5_cloud_protector 
(for MT4 and MT5)
MQL5 云端保护: 为程序提供先进的保护 - 开发程序 - MetaTrader 5
MQL5 云端保护: 为程序提供先进的保护 - 开发程序 - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
MQL5 云端保护器是一种在线服务，可为 MQL 程序提供高级保护。 可执行 EX4/EX5 文件可靠地受到保护从而免受反编译。 MQL5 云端保护器为您的应用程序提供高级保护级别。 类似的方法同样被用在最大的应用程序市场 MetaTrader 市场 , 其中由卖方提交的 EX4/EX5...
 
Sergey Golubev:
https://www.metatrader5.com/zh/metaeditor/help/development/mql5_cloud_protector 
(for MT4 and MT5)

I used this method, but it didn't work. EA can still be cracked. Not even cloud protection

 
Dingjia Xiong:

I used this method, but it didn't work. EA can still be cracked. Not even cloud protection

Interesting. How did you cracked it?

I'm sure Metaquotes is interested as well.

 
Dingjia Xiong:

I used this method, but it didn't work. EA can still be cracked. Not even cloud protection

You probably recompiled it after you run the cloud protector.

 
Dingjia Xiong:

I used this method, but it didn't work. EA can still be cracked. Not even cloud protection

It is not a true.
Because it is same protection as for the Market.
It is the reply from admin -  

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Rashid Umarov, 2019.04.24 12:14

... Nobody can decode our protection of MQL Market products.

Also, if you want to get the same protection for your EX45 files, you should use MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs

MQL5 Cloud Protector is an online service that proves advanced protection for MQL-programs.

Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from decompilation. MQL5 Cloud Protector provides an advanced protection level for your applications. A similar method is used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX4/EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled to native code. The only difference of MQL5 Cloud Protector from the mechanism used in the Market, is that the file is not linked to the user's computer. It can be run on any computer similar to common EX4/EX5 files. 

How it works

MQL5 Cloud Protector is a secure service. Additional protection is only applied to a compiled file. The source code is not passed to the service. First, the program code is compiled into an EX4/EX5 file on the user's computer. Further on, the executable part of the file is sent to the service via a secure connection. The service encrypts the file using modern asymmetric algorithms and signs it using a unique private key.

.. and I replied to you on the post #5
 
Sergey Golubev:

It is not a true.
Because it is same protection as for the Market.
It is the reply from admin -  

.. and I replied to you on the post #5

Thank you for your reply. So I am relieved that the Chinese market is flooded with cracked programs, decompilation is very popular, and some of my strategies have been cracked and widely circulated. I've been looking for effective encryption

 
Dingjia Xiong:

Thank you for your reply. So I am relieved that the Chinese market is flooded with cracked programs, decompilation is very popular, and some of my strategies have been cracked and widely circulated. I've been looking for effective encryption

Do not listen any spammers and scammers and do not go to visit their fake websites with fake products.
".. is flooded with cracked programs ..." - did you buy your programs from the scammers? did you see source code? or you are listenning the scammers and doing what they are telling you to do? the scammers were telling you to open this thread, right?

Scammers should be in prison (together with their friends who are supporting/promoting the scammers). They should not be discussed on this forum.

Because MQL5 Cloud Protector = Market Protector (exact same protection).

----------------

About your threads (this thread here and the thread in Chinese part of the forum) - I want to say the following.

Go to the street of your city and say: "I have Ultra Shadow EA which costs 1388 dollars for 5 activations, do you want to get it for free?"
Most of the people will tell you: "We do not need this program even if you are providing it for free. We do not care about it and we do not need it."
Most of the people in the World do not need any Market product and any EA/indicator for money or for free.

Thus, please, do not promote yourself and your product on the forum (because I am fully sure - you opened those two threads for promotion and to increase your personal selling income).

MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from decompilation. MQL5 Cloud Protector provides an advanced protection level for your applications. A similar method is used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX4/EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled to native code. The only...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Do not listen any spammers and scammers and do not go to visit their fake websites with fake products.
".. is flooded with cracked programs ..." - did you buy your programs from the scammers? did you see source code? or you are listenning the scammers and doing what they are telling you to do? the scammers were telling you to open this thread, right?

Scammers should be in prison (together with their friends who are supporting/promoting the scammers). They should not be discussed on this forum.

Because MQL5 Cloud Protector = Market Protector (exact same protection).

----------------

About your threads (this thread here and the thread in Chinese part of the forum) - I want to say the following.

Go to the street of your city and say: "I have Ultra Shadow EA which costs 1388 dollars for 5 activations, do you want to get it for free?"
Most of the people will tell you: "We do not need this program even if you are providing it for free. We do not care about it and we do not need it."
Most of the people in the World do not need any Market product and any EA/indicator for money or for free.

Thus, please, do not promote yourself and your product on the forum (because I am fully sure - you opened those two threads for promotion and to increase your personal selling income).

Excuse me to reply after a long time...

But this is written in the "MQL5 Cloud Protector" page:  "The only difference of MQL5 Cloud Protector from the mechanism used in the Market, is that the file is not linked to the user's computer."

MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
MQL5 Cloud Protector is an online service that proves advanced protection for MQL-programs. Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from...
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