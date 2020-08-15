Experts: Awesome Oscillator Trader
Hello,
after compile there are 10 warnings. It does not matter?
Best regards
Hello,
after compile there are 10 warnings. It does not matter?
Best regards
You need add an awesome oscillator to indicators first. After that is working correctly. Read the description Please.
Best Regards
I really appreciate your comments in the code and your clear and easy to understand coding!
Okey...i have been modifying this EA to function as it should do with a proper money management system that calculates lots size depending on risk percentage and stop loss size. As we see the old version didn't have this mm system plus there was some errors in the code and before the new modification a test with variable spreads, slippage and swaps turned out to be quite useless and not very profitable, beside this the test duration was almost 10 years which also are quite useless to perform due to the fact that market constantly changes.
Without modification a test with high quality Ducas copy tick data looked like this for that nearly 10 years period and a quite high draw down at almost 26%;
Now to the other part - The version with modification and a fast optimization for the current market and we start the test from 2017, settings been optimized on year 2018.
As we see the outcome is much better, less draw down and suddenly much more profitable!
So let's sum it up - Simply a good risk assessment system and a little optimization to the current market did it all, well of course all the errors fixed also.
Here you go guys - enjoy version 1.1
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2015.01.02 09:00 - 2020.08.13 23:55 (2015.01.01 - 2020.08.14)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|MagicNumber=123456; CloseTrade=false; ProfitTypeClTrd=1; N1=" --------- Buy/Sell Trigger Data ----------"; BBSprd_LwLim=31; BBSprd_UpLim=120; PeriodFast=3; PeriodSlow=25; awLimit=0.06; kStoc=9; dStoc=6; sStoc=3; Stoc_Lo=36; Stoc_Hi=76; entryhour=19; openhours=15; N2=" --------- Money__Management ----------"; StartLot=0.1; Martingale=true; Multiplier=0.2; Multiplier1=0.1; DeepLevel=20; TakeProfit=90; StopLoss=65; TrailingStop=0; N3=" ------- Order Number Limits ----------"; NumOpenOrders=1; TotOpenOrders=8;
|Bars in test
|419208
|Ticks modelled
|110309707
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|1
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Spread
|Current (39)
|Total net profit
|266565.14
|Gross profit
|856671.77
|Gross loss
|-590106.63
|Profit factor
|1.45
|Expected payoff
|969.33
|Absolute drawdown
|906.89
|Maximal drawdown
|57188.44 (31.23%)
|Relative drawdown
|34.14% (44192.86)
|Total trades
|275
|Short positions (won %)
|240 (50.42%)
|Long positions (won %)
|35 (54.29%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|140 (50.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|135 (49.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|12350.55
|loss trade
|-8840.00
|Average
|profit trade
|6119.08
|loss trade
|-4371.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (5639.25)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|8 (-40985.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|57902.37 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-47824.64 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
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Awesome Oscillator Trader:
The Awesome Oscillator indicator is used for trade entry and exit
Author: raposter