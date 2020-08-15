Experts: Awesome Oscillator Trader

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Awesome Oscillator Trader:

The Awesome Oscillator indicator is used for trade entry and exit

Awesome Oscillator Trader

Author: raposter

Awesome Oscillator Trader
Awesome Oscillator Trader
  • www.mql5.com
This EA uses a modified Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator.  A Buy signal is generated when a negative AO green bar appears after consecutive negative red bars.  A Sell signal is generated when a positive AO red bar appears after consecutive positive green bars.  Stochastics and Bollinger Bands are also used as trade entry filters. An open trade...
 

Hello,


after compile there are 10 warnings. It does not matter?


Best regards

 
Meta2:

Hello,


after compile there are 10 warnings. It does not matter?


Best regards

You need add an awesome oscillator to indicators first. After that is working correctly. Read the description Please.


Best Regards

 
Great job, thanks for sharing!

I really appreciate your comments in the code and your clear and easy to understand coding!
 
Thanks much
 
442.11 in nearly 10 years....that's not very much impressive at all....plus mismatch 620 chart errors,model quality n/a and very ineffective money management and a fixed spread all the way thru the test....wonder what would happen if it got tested it with variable spreads, swaps, slippage....guess it would fail hard! Beside all this it's not even worth the effort testing a strategy 10 years back because the market constantly changes. 
 

Okey...i have been modifying this EA to function as it should do with a proper money management system that calculates lots size depending on risk percentage and stop loss size. As we see the old version didn't have this mm system plus there was some errors in the code and before the new modification a test with variable spreads, slippage and swaps turned out to be quite useless and not very profitable, beside this the test duration was almost 10 years which also are quite useless to perform due to the fact that market constantly changes.

Without modification a test with high quality Ducas copy tick data looked like this for that nearly 10 years period and a quite high draw down at almost 26%;

not very impressive at all


Now to the other part - The version with modification and a fast optimization for the current market and we start the test from 2017, settings been optimized on year 2018.

much better

As we see the outcome is much better, less draw down and suddenly much more profitable!

So let's sum it up - Simply a good risk assessment system and a little optimization to the current market did it all, well of course all the errors fixed also.

Here you go guys - enjoy version 1.1

Files:
AwesomeOscTrader_v1_1.mq4  51 kb
 
With TickStory, after optimizing the code and parameters.

This robot is promising. Nice work Mr. Poster.

AOT

 
Closing the trade is done with the Simple Moving Averages reversal pattern.
 
AwesomeOscTrader (1)
RoboForex-ProCent (Build 1280)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2015.01.02 09:00 - 2020.08.13 23:55 (2015.01.01 - 2020.08.14)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters MagicNumber=123456; CloseTrade=false; ProfitTypeClTrd=1; N1=" --------- Buy/Sell Trigger Data ----------"; BBSprd_LwLim=31; BBSprd_UpLim=120; PeriodFast=3; PeriodSlow=25; awLimit=0.06; kStoc=9; dStoc=6; sStoc=3; Stoc_Lo=36; Stoc_Hi=76; entryhour=19; openhours=15; N2=" --------- Money__Management ----------"; StartLot=0.1; Martingale=true; Multiplier=0.2; Multiplier1=0.1; DeepLevel=20; TakeProfit=90; StopLoss=65; TrailingStop=0; N3=" ------- Order Number Limits ----------"; NumOpenOrders=1; TotOpenOrders=8;
Bars in test 419208 Ticks modelled 110309707 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 1
Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread Current (39)
Total net profit 266565.14 Gross profit 856671.77 Gross loss -590106.63
Profit factor 1.45 Expected payoff 969.33
Absolute drawdown 906.89 Maximal drawdown 57188.44 (31.23%) Relative drawdown 34.14% (44192.86)
Total trades 275 Short positions (won %) 240 (50.42%) Long positions (won %) 35 (54.29%)
Profit trades (% of total) 140 (50.91%) Loss trades (% of total) 135 (49.09%)
Largest profit trade 12350.55 loss trade -8840.00
Average profit trade 6119.08 loss trade -4371.16
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 9 (5639.25) consecutive losses (loss in money) 8 (-40985.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 57902.37 (5) consecutive loss (count of losses) -47824.64 (7)
Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2
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