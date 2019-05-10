Experts: Macd Secrets
can you ban thus guy?
he is really spamming this community! too many (100s) posts all will very bad advisors
Max:
can you ban thus guy?
he is really spamming this community! too many (100s) posts all will very bad advisors
Do you have a valid reason to want him banned?
How do you know that all will be bad? Have you tested them all?
Forum users are given a choice and they should not blindly use any EA posted here. They should always test it thoroughly before committing to trading live with it.ddd
I have not tested any of the poster's EAs, I have no idea whether they are good or bad. It is up to you all to make your own decisions.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Macd Secrets:
Macd Secrets EA uses 3 different time frames to find a trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik