Experts: Macd Secrets

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Macd Secrets:

Macd Secrets EA uses 3 different time frames to find a trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Macd Secrets

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

can you ban thus guy?


he is really spamming this community! too many (100s) posts all will very bad advisors

 
Max:

can you ban thus guy?


he is really spamming this community! too many (100s) posts all will very bad advisors

Do you have a valid reason to want him banned?

How do you know that all will be bad? Have you tested them all?

Forum users are given a choice and they should not blindly use any EA posted here. They should always test it thoroughly before committing to trading live with it.ddd

I have not tested any of the poster's EAs, I have no idea whether they are good or bad. It is up to you all to make your own decisions.

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