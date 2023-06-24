Experts: Zone_Recovery_Area Formula1
Does this EA open trades by itself? or it has to work with another EA to open the position? ALso why is lot size or money management included on the parameters?
Semiu Kilaso:
Hello
This EA open trades by itself,
There is no lot size or money management, the EA has special formula to calculate all the variables.
Thanks for responding, can this EA manage trades opened by another EA if I change the magic number to be the same?
Semiu Kilaso:
No
There will be a slash and you will have a whole mess.
With this EA the entry point for trades does not matter,it only needs a trigger to start working it will work by it self,
You are just wasting time and energy for finding strategies,entery point for trade can be random.
If you want to control the entry point you can use this manual hedging EA:
Manual Hedging
- www.mql5.com
You have here 3 versions of "Manual Hedging EA ",that is an advanced hedging system to trade manualy,You have buy,sell and stop buttons, each time you press the "Start" button, a sequence of trades begins ,When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size. You have ...
hello sir and thanks for sharing can this ea work at any timeframe?
thanks in advance
It should be based on using OP_BUYSTOP and OP_SELLSTOP so that entries are fixed and lot sizes stepped to make constant profit over the losing position(s). Looked like a lot of work!
Hello my friend
I can’t find the download link can you help please
Second : can we change the code the way we want like can we change the zone pip or TP pips ?
@Mohamad Mamadov #: I can’t find the download link can you help please
Use a desktop browser, not a mobile browser.
Hello Ahron, Thanks for Zone recovery EA, would you pls modify to stop opening new order after hitting TP or SL? we suppost to start new buy and sell after each cycle completed but EA keep opening same positon after TP and SL. thx in advance . MOe
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Zone_Recovery_Area Formula1:
Zone Recovery Hedging Strategy Ea with two moving averages and Special formula. It works on any time frame, you should try it on demo account.
Author: Aharon Tzadik