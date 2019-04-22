signal lot size

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hi,


when i subscribe to a signal, does that copy also the lot size automatically  ? or it pick the current lot size ?

 
Ibrahim Genel:

hi,


when i subscribe to a signal, does that copy also the lot size automatically  ? or it pick the current lot size ?

Automatically,base on your capital.

 
Shaofei Chen:

Automatically,base on your capital.

so it does copy the lot size of my signal provider right ?

 

How to Select a Deal Volume 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636 

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How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714  

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.02.01
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
You can open MT4, Choose Tool/Option/Trade / Size by default : type lot size you want to set up
 
Sergey Golubev:

How to Select a Deal Volume 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636 

----------------

How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714  

hi there, 

thank you for your help it's ok for the settings, but in default symbol i let automatic in order to copy signal automatically ? thank you



 
Ibrahim Genel:

hi there, 

thank you for your help it's ok for the settings, but in default symbol i let automatic in order to copy signal automatically ? thank you



These settings have nothing to do with signal copying.

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