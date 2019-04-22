signal lot size
hi,
when i subscribe to a signal, does that copy also the lot size automatically ? or it pick the current lot size ?
Automatically,base on your capital.
Automatically,base on your capital.
so it does copy the lot size of my signal provider right ?
How to Select a Deal Volume
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
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How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
- 2017.02.01
- www.mql5.com
How to Select a Deal Volume
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
----------------
How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
hi there,
thank you for your help it's ok for the settings, but in default symbol i let automatic in order to copy signal automatically ? thank you
hi there,
thank you for your help it's ok for the settings, but in default symbol i let automatic in order to copy signal automatically ? thank you
These settings have nothing to do with signal copying.
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hi,
when i subscribe to a signal, does that copy also the lot size automatically ? or it pick the current lot size ?