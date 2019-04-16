MA cross H1 Level Indicator

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Hi All,

I'm wondering if someone could help me with this?

I'm am a VERY BASIC CODER. :):)

I have written some code that will give the 21 H1 EMA Level when the 7 H1 EMA crosses it.

It looks fine on the Hourly chart, but when I go down to a 5 min chart it shows the same indicator scale from the H1.

It would be greatly appreciated if someone could help me out as I am very lost on how to get it working.

Thank you. :)

Below is the code... Very simple...but so am I. :):)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       vvv.mq4 |
//|                                                               Me |
//|                                                          Missing |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Me"
#property link      "Missing"

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_color1 LightBlue
//---- buffers
double ExtMapBuffer1[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- indicator
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1);
   IndicatorShortName("MA Trend Level");
   SetIndexLabel(0,"Level");
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
   
//----
   return(0);
  }

  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//----
   int limit = Bars-counted_bars-1;
 
   for (int i=limit; i >= 0; i--) 
   {

      
      // Binary Signal:
      static double BinSig;
      {
      if(iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,7,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1)>iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1) && iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,7,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+2)<iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+2))
      BinSig =iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1);
      else 
      BinSig=BinSig;
      }
      ExtMapBuffer1[i] = BinSig;
      }
  
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

don't specify PERIOD_H1

if(iMA(_Symbol,_Period,7,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1)>iMA(_Symbol,_Period,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1) && iMA(_Symbol,_Period,7,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+2)<iMA(_Symbol,_Period,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+2))
      BinSig =iMA(_Symbol,_Period,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1);
      
      
  
if(iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,7,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1)
You are mixing apples and oranges.
 
paul selvan:

don't specify PERIOD_H1

Hi Paul,


Thank you for your response. :)

What I find is that If I don't specify a period it will give me the level of a 5 min MA cross on a 5 min chart, but I was wondering if there is a way to show the 1 hour cross level as a line for the 12 (12 individual 5 min bars per 1 hour bar) 5 min in that particular hour.


Thank you for all your help with this... I am a super beginner, but picking it up slowly. :)

Have a great day. :)

Cheers.

 
whroeder1:
You are mixing apples and oranges.

Hi Whroeder1,

Should I just use a "1" instead of "I+1"?

Thanks again, and sorry it's taking me a while to grasp... :)

As I mentioned to Paul..."I was wondering if there is a way to show the 1 hour cross level as a line for the 12 (12 individual 5 min bars per 1 hour bar) 5 min in that particular hour."

Unfortunately I can't even think of a way that my simple coding skills could get that to work. :)

Thanks again and I'll try a couple of things.

In my head it works. :):)

You'll see in the pictures below what happens.

The 1st Chart looks fine with the 1 Hour level perfectly drawn.

The 2nd Chart however, keeps exactly the same lines for the cross level on the 1 Hour, but just overlays it on the 5 minute.

I know it's probably something really simple... That's why I ask you guys with the brains. :):):)

GBPUSD 1 Hour

GBPUSD 5 Min

Thanks again.

Cheers. 

 

if you are asking EMA timeframe independant of the current timeframe,

e.g. 5mn EMA plotted on current chart ..

then parametrize EMA as :

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ema_TF=PERIOD_M5;
   for (int i=limit; i >= 0; i--) 
   {  
      // Binary Signal:
      static double BinSig;
      
      if(iMA(NULL,ema_TF,7,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1)>iMA(NULL,ema_TF,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1) 
      && iMA(NULL,ema_TF,7,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+2)<iMA(NULL,ema_TF,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+2))
      BinSig =iMA(NULL,ema_TF,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1);
 
      ExtMapBuffer1[i] = BinSig;
   }
 
paul selvan:

if you are asking EMA timeframe independant of the current timeframe,

e.g. 5mn EMA plotted on current chart ..

then parametrize EMA as :

Hi Paul,

Thank you very much. :):)

That makes total sense now.

I am a mere Jedi apprentice compared to all you Yoda's. :):)


Thanks again.

Cheers.

 
paul selvan:

if you are asking EMA timeframe independant of the current timeframe,

e.g. 5mn EMA plotted on current chart ..

then parametrize EMA as :

Hi Paul,

Sorry about this... It still gives me the same problem. 

It still shows the same sort of look as the 2 pictures in the reply to Whroeder.

It just doesn't seems to scale itself for a lower time frame.

I'll try a couple of things tonight, but I really appreciate the help though. :)

Chat soon.

Cheers,

 
Tradert618: Should I just use a "1" instead of "I+1"?

No! Do not use 1, do not use I, do not use I+1. Go read and understand the links provided. Stop mixing apples and oranges.

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