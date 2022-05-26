Feature request for MT5
Strategy Tester - 500:1 Leverage
Charting Candels - Live Renko (ATR & Tradition Fixed Box Size)
IN the back test, allowing to select more pairs at the same time.(multicurrency execution)
Thanks
Hi,
This feature already exists
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing_features#multicurrency
- www.metatrader5.com
Feature request for MT5:
Allow to start backtesting at custom hour.
When I'm checking the accuracy of an EA and the tick data, I use to start a forward test exactly at midnight broker time from VPS, then after a couple of days I start a backtest from the same day which automatically starts at midnight 00:00 then I compare the results and opened positions which use to be pretty similar.
Now, if I could set a custom hour and minute to start the backtesting it would not be necessary to wait for the midnight and I could start a fwd testing any time, then I'd start the backtesting comparison at that same hour and minute to compare results and accuracy.
*I know in visual BT I can jump to custom time, but it's not what I mean when comparing FWDT vs BT results.
You can use Custom Symbols to achieve any other time-frame, including based on seconds.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
IN the back test, allowing to select more pairs at the same time.(multicurrency execution)
Thanks