Feature request for MT5

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IN the back test, allowing to select more pairs at the same time.(multicurrency execution)

Thanks

 

Strategy Tester - 500:1 Leverage

Charting Candels - Live Renko (ATR & Tradition Fixed Box Size)

 
Marco Montemari:

IN the back test, allowing to select more pairs at the same time.(multicurrency execution)

Thanks

Hi,

This feature already exists

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing_features#multicurrency

Testing Features - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
Testing Features - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The idea of automated trading is attractive because a trading robot can work non-stop for 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The robot is totally free from fatigue, doubt, fear, and psychological problems. You only need to clearly formalize trading rules and implement them in algorithms, and the robot is ready to work tirelessly. But first...
 

Feature request for MT5:
Allow to start backtesting at custom hour.

When I'm checking the accuracy of an EA and the tick data, I use to start a forward test exactly at midnight broker time from VPS, then after a couple of days I start a backtest from the same day which automatically starts at midnight 00:00 then I compare the results and opened positions which use to be pretty similar.

Now, if I could set a custom hour and minute to start the backtesting it would not be necessary to wait for the midnight and I could start a fwd testing any time, then I'd start the backtesting comparison at that same hour and minute to compare results and accuracy.


*I know in visual BT I can jump to custom time, but it's not what I mean when comparing FWDT vs BT results.

MQL5 forum
MQL5 forum
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MQL5: Forum on automated trading systems and strategy testing
 
It is beyond my understanding why there are only two handles on a the drawing tool for a box. It makes it very hard to size them properly. Is there any reason why the box cannot be made to have 4 handles like MT4 and even that compared to other platforms is beyond basic. 
 
Many people are trading SMC. It would be a great help if there was the option to select a seconds time frame. Some people are of the opinion that that is an irresponsible way to trade destined to fail. I can tell you that is not the case. I know of traders trading with great accuracy and success using 15 sec candles - please bring the platform up to date and offer the option of seconds candles like the majority of modern platforms already offer such as jforex, tradingview and many others.
[Deleted]  
Mahesi Caplan #: Many people are trading SMC. It would be a great help if there was the option to select a seconds time frame. Some people are of the opinion that that is an irresponsible way to trade destined to fail. I can tell you that is not the case. I know of traders trading with great accuracy and success using 15 sec candles - please bring the platform up to date and offer the option of seconds candles like the majority of modern platforms already offer such as jforex, tradingview and many others.

You can use Custom Symbols to achieve any other time-frame, including based on seconds.

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