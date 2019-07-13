Bug in mt5?
Marco Montemari:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/download/1334/dictionary.mqh
Any idea?
Thanks
I took a quick look, and it seems minor enough and you just have to add 'void' at the start of these two error lines.
Seng Joo Thio:
I took a quick look, and it seems minor enough and you just have to add 'void' at the start of these two error lines.
thanks
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https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/download/1334/dictionary.mqh
Any idea?
Thanks