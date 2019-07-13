Bug in mt5?

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https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/download/1334/dictionary.mqh


Any idea?

Thanks

MQL5 Cookbook: Implementing an Associative Array or a Dictionary for Quick Data Access
MQL5 Cookbook: Implementing an Associative Array or a Dictionary for Quick Data Access
  • www.mql5.com
This article describes a class for convenient storage of information, namely an associative array or a dictionary. This class allows to gain access to information by its key. The associative array resembles a regular array. But instead of an index it uses some unique key, for example, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration or some text. It does not matter...
 
Marco Montemari:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/download/1334/dictionary.mqh

Any idea?

Thanks

I took a quick look, and it seems minor enough and you just have to add 'void' at the start of these two error lines.

 
Seng Joo Thio:

I took a quick look, and it seems minor enough and you just have to add 'void' at the start of these two error lines.

thanks

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