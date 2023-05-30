FFcal error : web page download was not complete ! - page 2
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How do I fix it? I am using MT4. What do I do with the link? Thank you
Download fixed indicator from post #78, place it in indicators folder, compile in MetaEditor, and use it (it works with no error) -
i fixed it with https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml
give it a try,
Joe
Descargue el indicador fijo de la publicación # 78 , colóquelo en la carpeta de indicadores, compílelo en MetaEditor y úselo (funciona sin errores) -
HI Sergey, how do you manage to put the FFC in a sub-window apart from the graph? In order to put it in a sub-window, I have to put any indicator to open that sub-window, and then I add the FFC there. But I see that you have nothing more than the FCC without indicators
HI Sergey, how do you manage to put the FFC in a sub-window apart from the graph? In order to put it in a sub-window, I have to put any indicator to open that sub-window, and then I add the FFC there. But I see that you have nothing more than the FCC without indicators
Use EmptySubwindow_v1 indicator to create empty sub-window (indicator is attached).
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But it is the weekend now and forex market is closed.
So, I do not think that indicator will work now for forex (we may wait for Monday to check).
Hi there, may I know how do I do this?