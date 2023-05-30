FFcal error : web page download was not complete ! - page 2

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bionicbui:

How do I fix it?  I am using MT4. What do I do with the link? Thank you

Download fixed indicator from post #78, place it in indicators folder, compile in MetaEditor, and use it (it works with no error) -


Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
  • 2018.05.07
  • www.mql5.com
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar: Author: awran5...
 
I moved this thread to MT4 section of the forum.
 
Joseph Crane:

i fixed it with https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

give it a try,

Joe

Hi there, may I know how do I do this?
 
Sergey Golubev # :

Descargue el indicador fijo de la publicación # 78 , colóquelo en la carpeta de indicadores, compílelo en MetaEditor y úselo (funciona sin errores) -


HI Sergey, how do you manage to put the FFC in a sub-window apart from the graph? In order to put it in a sub-window, I have to put any indicator to open that sub-window, and then I add the FFC there. But I see that you have nothing more than the FCC without indicators

 
JOSE GARCIA ROMO #:

HI Sergey, how do you manage to put the FFC in a sub-window apart from the graph? In order to put it in a sub-window, I have to put any indicator to open that sub-window, and then I add the FFC there. But I see that you have nothing more than the FCC without indicators

Use EmptySubwindow_v1 indicator to create empty sub-window (indicator is attached).

  • Attach EmptySubwindow_v1 indicator to the chart;
  • attach FFC indicator with sub-window settings.


----------------

But it is the weekend now and forex market is closed.
So, I do not think that indicator will work now for forex (we may wait for Monday to check).

Files:
EmptySubwindow_v1.mq4  1 kb
 
hello guys, just recently I am geeting an error. " mt4 icmarkets EUROUSD 60, FFCal error message upon opening "File download incomplete." Screen goes white and freezes see screenshot
Files:
icm_mt4_screenshot.png  206 kb
 
fxbenderism #:
Hi there, may I know how do I do this?
I tried it in the source code and mt4 settings (listed URLs) and it changed nothing whatsoever. Still getting the "FFCal Error - Web page download was not complete!" popup.
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