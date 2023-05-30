FFcal error : web page download was not complete !

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any solution ? 

ffcall error

 
I am not sure that it will help but you can look at this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/94492/page8
Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
  • 2018.05.07
  • www.mql5.com
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar: Author: awran5...
 

i fixed it with https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

give it a try,

Joe

 
Sergey Golubev:
I am not sure that it will help but you can look at this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/94492/page8

Okay , I will try .


thanks

 
Joseph Crane:

i fixed it with https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

give it a try,

Joe

thank you so much 

 

are there any way to fix the issue

i am not sure what i need to do being new on MT4 not sure how to fix this

 
Oussama Mansour:

thank you so much 

did that fix it for you?
 
Sergey Golubev:
I am not sure that it will help but you can look at this page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/94492/page8

It works fine for me - 


 

how to i fix it ? what do i do with the linK?

Are you on MT4 or 5 i am on 4

Sergey Golubev:

It works fine for me - 


 
krest509:

how to i fix it ? what do i do with the linK?

Are you on MT4 or 5 i am on 4

 

How do I fix it?  I am using MT4. What do I do with the link? Thank you

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