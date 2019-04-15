Sell Limit deactivation reason
doorWindows: After a while I see the Sell Limit deactivated in Account History.
Either the expiration time expired or some EA or script deleted it.
whroeder1:
Either the expiration time expired or some EA or script deleted it.
Either the expiration time expired or some EA or script deleted it.
Hi whroeder1,
I set the order manually. I did not set any expiration date, so GTC.
I was away from my PC, set and go. The logs say that the order set but never activated/closed etc
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Hi,
I put a Sell Limit, without TP and SL to test something. After a while I see the Sell Limit deactivated in Account History. Image below:
Why this happen?
Thanks