Sell Limit deactivation reason

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Hi,

I put a Sell Limit, without TP and SL to test something. After a while I see the Sell Limit deactivated in Account History. Image below:

sell limit



Why this happen?


Thanks

 
doorWindows: After a while I see the Sell Limit deactivated in Account History.

Either the expiration time expired or some EA or script deleted it.

 
whroeder1:

Either the expiration time expired or some EA or script deleted it.

Hi whroeder1,

I set the order manually. I did not set any expiration date, so GTC.

I was away from my PC, set and go. The logs say that the order set but never activated/closed etc

Thanks
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