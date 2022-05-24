Problems for my GUI panel ...

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Hi all

I use the GRAPHICAL INTERFACES XI: INTEGRATING THE STANDARD GRAPHICS LIBRARY (BUILD 16) as my origenal model , and try to modify it to my panel that I need.




The panel look like this so far, and I wish it can show some useful information such like event log , error message and trading information etc.
these message  would be helpful during the development stage

Here is my questions
  1.  when the textbox update ( no matter clear or add text lines), it shows nothing until I click somewhere in the panel. 
  2.  after I clear the textbox , it always shows a blank line before my Ready message, 
  3.  someytimes (not everytime) the panel run after initialize for first time, I just move over my mouse cursor on the these button (no click) , it will triggle the click function. how come ?

What do I miss ?

Any help will be appreciated.
Files:
myPanel.zip  1496 kb
 

Hello coders;

please help me in this expert code ....when i push buy button Dialog1 window close but why when i push sell Button Dialog2 window does not close ?


#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#include <Controls/Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls/Button.mqh>

CAppDialog MyInterface;
CDialog Dialog1;
CDialog Dialog2;
CButton Button1;
CButton Button2;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   MyInterface.Create(0,"MyInterface",0,20,25,500,300);
   Button1.Create(0,"Buy",0,50,20,120,80);
   Button2.Create(0,"Sell",0,350,80,420,20);
   Button1.Text("Buy");
   Button2.Text("Sell");
   MyInterface.Add(Button1);
   MyInterface.Add(Button2);
   Dialog1.Create(0,"Dialog1",0,0,0,200,100);
   Dialog2.Create(0,"Dialog2",0,205,0,350,120);

   MyInterface.Add(Dialog1);
   MyInterface.Add(Dialog2);
   MyInterface.Run();
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   MyInterface.Destroy(reason);

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
   MyInterface.OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="Buy")
      Dialog1.Show();

   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="Sell")
      Dialog2.Show();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      ProjectName |
//|                                      Copyright 2020, CompanyName |
//|                                       http://www.companyname.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#include <Controls/Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls/Button.mqh>

CAppDialog MyInterface;
CDialog Dialog1;
CDialog Dialog2;
CButton Button1;
CButton Button2;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   MyInterface.Create(0,"MyInterface",0,20,25,500,300);
   Button1.Create(0,"Buy",0,50,20,120,80);
   Button2.Create(0,"Sell",0,350,80,420,20);
   Button1.Text("Buy");
   Button2.Text("Sell");
   MyInterface.Add(Button1);
   MyInterface.Add(Button2);
   Dialog1.Create(0,"Dialog1",0,155,0,250,100);
   Dialog2.Create(0,"Dialog2",0,255,0,350,100);
   MyInterface.Add(Dialog1);
   MyInterface.Add(Dialog2);
   MyInterface.Run();
//---
   Button1.Locking(false);
   Button1.Locking(false);
   Dialog1.Visible(false);
   Dialog2.Visible(false);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   MyInterface.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
   MyInterface.OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="Buy")
     {
      bool visible=Dialog1.IsVisible();
      Dialog1.Visible(!visible);
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="Sell")
     {
      bool visible=Dialog2.IsVisible();
      Dialog2.Visible(!visible);
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Panel_Dialog.mq5  3 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Code:

thank you for support.....

the mql5 version you posted work very nice and perfect but in mql4 version posted the code .......actually button sell still have problem .....  

the buy button perfectly work when i push show Dialog1 and another push hide it ,  but in sell button when i pushed do nothing ....i exactly copied your code post in new expert .

do you think problem come from my mt4 or PC ?

 
MILAD NAJJARI # :

thank you for support.....

the mql5 version you posted work very nice and perfect but in mql4 version posted the code .......actually button sell still have problem .....  

the buy button perfectly work when i push show Dialog1 and another push hide it ,  but in sell button when i pushed do nothing ....i exactly copied your code post in new expert .

do you think problem come from my mt4 ?

You are on the MQL5 forum - that's why you get MQL5 answers. There is ONE SPECIAL section for the old terminal - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

You are on the MQL5 forum - that's why you get MQL5 answers. There is ONE SPECIAL section for the old terminal - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4.

ok....thank you!
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