FFcal

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I have been using an indicator for some time now, but this morning when I started my MT4 I constantly received this message

FFCal Error: File download incomplete!

Please can someone tell how to fix this. I have uninstalled and re-installed MT4 and the indicators.


Thanks

 

This indicator?
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

Read the discussion about this indicator - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar

baronaityte, 2018.10.01 19:56

hi i try download  indicator but is not let me is saying i have to allow DLL imports 

and - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar

Mark Taylor, 2019.04.05 13:01

does this need an update for the FF cal xml URL ?

string sUrl="http://www.forexfactory.com/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml";

just updated mine to the following ..

string sUrl="http://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"


 
lanbuz1:

I have been using an indicator for some time now, but this morning when I started my MT4 I constantly received this message

FFCal Error: File download incomplete!

Please can someone tell how to fix this. I have uninstalled and re-installed MT4 and the indicators.


Thanks

Check this post #76

 

Here you go :)

<ex4 file deleted>

 
Sergey Golubev:

This indicator?
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

Read the discussion about this indicator - 

and - 


Thanks.. problem solved

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