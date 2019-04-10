FFcal
This indicator?
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Read the discussion about this indicator -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
baronaityte, 2018.10.01 19:56hi i try download indicator but is not let me is saying i have to allow DLL imports
and -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
Mark Taylor, 2019.04.05 13:01
does this need an update for the FF cal xml URL ?
string sUrl="http://www.forexfactory.com/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml";
just updated mine to the following ..
string sUrl="http://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"
I have been using an indicator for some time now, but this morning when I started my MT4 I constantly received this message
FFCal Error: File download incomplete!
Please can someone tell how to fix this. I have uninstalled and re-installed MT4 and the indicators.
Thanks
Check this post #76
Here you go :)
<ex4 file deleted>
This indicator?
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Read the discussion about this indicator -
and -
Thanks.. problem solved
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have been using an indicator for some time now, but this morning when I started my MT4 I constantly received this message
FFCal Error: File download incomplete!
Please can someone tell how to fix this. I have uninstalled and re-installed MT4 and the indicators.
Thanks