Cant add non forex symbols to mt5
I do not have this problem sorry: right mouse click on Market Warch window - Symbols - find the symbol and press "Show" -
Yeah for some reason it still only shows forex, nothing else. Really weird.
Is it possible that since it is a demo account it only shows forex?
Yeah for some reason it still only shows forex, nothing else. Really weird.
Is it possible that since it is a demo account it only shows forex?
It depends on the broker.
Do you use demo account provided by MetaQuotes for testing beta versions of Metatrader?
if yes so create the demo account with the other broker who is providing the symbols you required (look at my images above).
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- www.metatrader5.com
It depends on the broker.
Do you use demo account provided by MetaQuotes for testing beta versions of Metatrader?
if yes so create the demo account with the other broker who is providing the symbols you required (look at my images above).
I kept trying many other brokers and finally found one that worked, its a temporary solution but ok for now
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Im trying to add SPX500 tot mt5 to test out my ea.
At first I was using Tradersway demo then I also added xm.com to see if they included more symbols.
But for some reason in the Market Watch window when I view all symbols I am still stuck on a limited list of only forex symbols.