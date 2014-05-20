move the object on chart by mouse ?
TIMisthebest:You have to play with object properties and chart events.
a single red in " yellow zone"
what function i must use ; such as the other one i can move it from chart
thanks in advance.
HI
i wrote this code,
and you can see it in below pic.
a single red in " yellow zone"
the another code " in blue zone" ( and it is free from market , has ability to move it by mouse on chart ).
what function i must use ; such as the other one i can move it from chart
thanks in advance.
Unfortunately I no longer have the source code. (FX Currencies Power Meter 1.0)
I have used a OBJ_BITMAP . look video.
This OBJ_BITMAP and all objects programmed using the CWndContainer.
FinGeR:thank you to reply.
Unfortunately I no longer have the source code. (FX Currencies Power Meter 1.0)
I have used a OBJ_BITMAP . look video.
This OBJ_BITMAP and all objects programmed using the CWndContainer.
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HI
i wrote this code,
and you can see it in below pic.
a single red in " yellow zone"
the another code " in blue zone" ( and it is free from market , has ability to move it by mouse on chart ).
what function i must use ; such as the other one i can move it from chart
thanks in advance.