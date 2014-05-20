move the object on chart by mouse ?

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HI

i wrote this code,

void objectCre(string name, int xd, int yd, string text = "-", int fontsize = 42, string font = "Arial", color clr = clrDarkGray)
    {
     int window = ChartWindowOnDropped();
      
     ObjectCreate(0,name, OBJ_LABEL,window, 0,0);
     ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
     ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
     ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
     ObjectSetInteger(0,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
     ObjectSetInteger(0,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
     
     ObjectSetInteger(0,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize);
    }

and you can see it in below pic.

 a single red in " yellow zone"


the another code " in blue zone" ( and it is free from market , has ability to move it by mouse on chart ).

what function i must use ; such as the other one i can move it from chart

thanks in advance.

 
TIMisthebest:

HI

i wrote this code,

and you can see it in below pic.

 a single red in " yellow zone"


the another code " in blue zone" ( and it is free from market , has ability to move it by mouse on chart ).

what function i must use ; such as the other one i can move it from chart

thanks in advance.

You have to play with object properties and chart events.
[Deleted]  

Unfortunately I no longer have the source code. (FX Currencies Power Meter 1.0)

I have used a OBJ_BITMAP . look video.

This OBJ_BITMAP and all objects programmed using the CWndContainer.


 
FinGeR:

Unfortunately I no longer have the source code. (FX Currencies Power Meter 1.0)

I have used a OBJ_BITMAP . look video.

This OBJ_BITMAP and all objects programmed using the CWndContainer.

 

thank you to reply.
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