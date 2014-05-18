AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 18.05 - 25.05: Range or Reversal?
Yes sir...i am agree with because i am also bearish on the AUDUSD as it has completed the A and B leg currently at 50 % fibonacci retracement son now the downside targets are upto 0.9280 and 0.9300 after that it will resume its uptrend.
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D1 price is on secondary correction started on open D1 bar within primary bullish market condition trying to break 0.9326 support level from above to below for correctional trend to be continuing.
H4 price is on breakdown started on open H4 bar on Friday. If This H4 breakdown will be continuing so the price will breal Sinkou Span A line of Ichimoku indicator and will come to Ichimoku cloud/kumo for ranging market condition.W1 price is on market rally within primary bearish for breaking 0.9461 resistance level to be fully reversed from bearish to bullish inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo.
If D1 price will break 0.9326 support so the correction will be continuing.
If D1 price will break 0.9270 support level so it will be reversal from bullish to bearish with secondary ranging.
If D1 price will break 0.9409 resistance from below to above on close D1 bar so the primary bullish will be continuing with good trend.
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-05-20 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
2014-05-20 03:15 GMT (or 05:15 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Assist Gov Debelle Speech]
2014-05-20 16:30 GMT (or 18:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Plosser Speech]
2014-05-20 17:00 GMT (or 19:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Dudley Speech]
2014-05-21 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Westpac Consumer Sentiment]
2014-05-21 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Wage Price Index]
2014-05-21 15:30 GMT (or 17:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speech]
2014-05-21 18:00 GMT (or 20:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
2014-05-22 01:00 GMT (or 03:00 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Inflation Expectations]
2014-05-22 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]
2014-05-22 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Existing Home Sales]
2014-05-23 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - New Home Sales]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on AUDUSD price movement
SUMMARY : bullish
TREND : ranging
Intraday Chart