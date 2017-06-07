Exporting asset prices with # from MT4 to Excel

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Hi everybody,

I would like to export prices (different assets including currency pairs and CFDs) from MT4 to Excel sheet using the DDE protocol.

I can export asset prices like EURUSD and USOIL, but i can not export USOIL#'s price, the following formula does not work in my Excel sheet : =MT4|ASK!USOIL#.

Could you please, help me to solve this problem?

Many thanks 

 

It could be the "#" doesn't work.

For Example instrument "#US30" couldn't get the data for Bid / Ask / High data :


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