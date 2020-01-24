Indicators: DayPivotPoint
Thankyou, I do some modify such as alert off, suggest and trend still on. and I think I found your suggested trend information in the coding is wrong type, may check it again. Such as bearis weak, bullish medium, etc (I'm sorry if I'm wrong). But this Indicator is amazing, and I thankyou to you for this great indicator :D
Hello Roberto, what's the purpose of the GlobalVariablesDeleteAll in OnDeinit? Because there isn't any global variable defined in it.
You think, where should global variables be?
Thankyou, I do some modify such as alert off, suggest and trend still on. and I think I found your suggested trend information in the coding is wrong type, may check it again. Such as bearis weak, bullish medium, etc (I'm sorry if I'm wrong). But this Indicator is amazing, and I thankyou to you for this great indicator :D
How is the signal correct in your opinion?
You think, where should global variables be?
You are not defining any global variable and so you do not need to call GlobalVariablesDeleteAll. Actually this is a bad thing to do in OnDeinit(). Read the documentation, it says: "Deletes global variables of the client terminal."
That means a call to GlobalVariablesDeleteAll() with no arguments will delete every global variable of the MT terminal. What if other EAs or indicators did set up global variables?
Your OnDeinit obviously has a bad/unwanted side effect. This is why I wrote my comment, I think you should remove this call but I wonder why you even added it first place.
You are not defining any global variable and so you do not need to call GlobalVariablesDeleteAll. Actually this is a bad thing to do in OnDeinit(). Read the documentation, it says: "Deletes global variables of the client terminal."
That means a call to GlobalVariablesDeleteAll() with no arguments will delete every global variable of the MT terminal. What if other EAs or indicators did set up global variables?
Your OnDeinit obviously has a bad/unwanted side effect. This is why I wrote my comment, I think you should remove this call but I wonder why you even added it first place.
Up to your opinion.
So could you explain better where to put TP line and SL, cause I´m new on forex.
thanks
Here's a fixed version without the GlobalVariablesDeleteAll where you also may adjust line length and line positioning.
@Roberto this GlobalVariablesDeleteAll deletes terminal variables - and not global variables of your program. There is no point in
calling that during deinit.
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DayPivotPoint:
Indicator DayPivotPoint System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4
Author: Roberto Jacobs