Expert advisor but downloaded in script folder

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hello,

anyone know why my expert advisor in market downloaded into scriprt folder?it is expert advisor not script thank you

 
If it is downloaded onto script folder so it is the script.
 
Sergey Golubev:
If it is downloaded onto script folder so it is the script.

but i am using it as expert advisor on my own. as picture below, i am currently using it. but when upload to mql5, it became script



 
Mohamad Rizal Maslan:

but i am using it as expert advisor on my own. as picture below, i am currently using it. but when upload to mql5, it became script



Did you read this thread?

 

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Mistake. No button "Download Trial"

Maxim Kuznetsov , 2018.12.07 08:47

I suspect that the EA is simply written in the old style, with the functions start () instead of OnTick ()


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Any question novice, so as not to litter the forum. Pros, do not pass by. Without you nowhere - 6.

Konstantin Erin , 2017.11.16 06:02

instead of calling the start function, call the required function

In new builds, instead of start, other names are more fashionable: OnTick in the Expert Advisor, OnCalculate in the Indicator and OnStart in the Script

... 

 
Mohamad Rizal Maslan:

but i am using it as expert advisor on my own. as picture below, i am currently using it. but when upload to mql5, it became script



read the thread - 

 
Maybe you uploaded it as a script.
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