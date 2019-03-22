Expert advisor but downloaded in script folder
but i am using it as expert advisor on my own. as picture below, i am currently using it. but when upload to mql5, it became script
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Mistake. No button "Download Trial"
Maxim Kuznetsov , 2018.12.07 08:47
I suspect that the EA is simply written in the old style, with the functions start () instead of OnTick ()
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Konstantin Erin , 2017.11.16 06:02
instead of calling the start function, call the required function
In new builds, instead of start, other names are more fashionable: OnTick in the Expert Advisor, OnCalculate in the Indicator and OnStart in the Script
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but i am using it as expert advisor on my own. as picture below, i am currently using it. but when upload to mql5, it became script
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hello,
anyone know why my expert advisor in market downloaded into scriprt folder?it is expert advisor not script thank you