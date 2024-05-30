Correlation of Currency Pairs
Jose Antonio:Correlation means a book of 1000 files.. you have to read articles ...
Hi,
Anyone could help me explaining the concept of correlation of currency pairs?
I just need to understand, with an example (if possible), how can currency pairs be measured throughout correlation.
Thanks in advance!
Correlation
The beginning
- Correlation indicators: very good thread with some systems, explanations and good usefull indicators.
- Chart Transposition Indicator: original thread.
- FINEXX Correlation System and EA - the thread
- Currency corelation - the thread.
- trend corelation - discussion thread.
- Correlation Index - small thread with indicator
- complimentary pairs thread
- Cross-Currency Strength: good thread with indicators.
- Pearson correlation thread
- Correlations revisited ... - the thread with interpretations and detailed explanation of 3 prevailing correlations methods with all the particularities and images: Pearson (linear) correlation, Kendall's tau and Spearman's rank correlation
- Cluster Indicators thread.
- Correlation candles indicator (MT5) - the post. Two possible types of correlation used: Pearson correlation and Spearman correlation
- Rank correlations (Pearson and Spearman) indicator (MT5) - the post with original version, the post with fixed version. This indicator is using Pearson correlation and Spearman correlation, besides, it has an option to use some of the 22 price types as well as using floating levels
After
- Correlation system thread
- Currency Correlations, Part I - the video
- Currency Correlations, Part II - the video
- MFCS Currency Correlation Chart - MT5 CodeBase indicator
- MT5 CodeBase on HowTo - post with the articles
- Multi currency EA ideas - the thread
- Forex Correlation Theory thread
Hi,
By experience, note that different trading strategies might require different correlation strategies or parameters. For example, a breakout strategy might require a specific correlation strategy to work with profitably, same for trend-following strategy.
Beware!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
Anyone could help me explaining the concept of correlation of currency pairs?
I just need to understand, with an example (if possible), how can currency pairs be measured throughout correlation.
Thanks in advance!