New to trading
Hi All am new to trading ive download MT4 on android i don't how to start where to start don't know what i'm doing a complete newbie any help any resource from you Guys to help me to get started i will appreciate Thanks.
- Please help, I'm new to MT4. I can't get the "One Click Close All" EA to work on my platform.
- Emailing pivot points everyday!
- For Newbies Only - Who are losing traders
khodabuccus fardeen:
Hi All am new to trading ive download MT4 on android i don't how to start where to start don't know what i'm doing a complete newbie any help any resource from you Guys to help me to get started i will appreciate Thanks.
Hi All am new to trading ive download MT4 on android i don't how to start where to start don't know what i'm doing a complete newbie any help any resource from you Guys to help me to get started i will appreciate Thanks.
Hi,
I believe you can find good mentor here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/consultation
Do that to prevent the loss.
I am telling you the truth.
Good luck.
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Consultation
- www.mql5.com
1. i would like the funkction to integrate it in my EA. the Profit of the oldest open/pending Long-position the Profit of the oldest open/pending short-position something like that (that is for all positions)....: //+
Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
- 2017.07.25
- www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
Yohana Parmi:Hi thanks for helping the link you provide brings to [deleted] what next should i do.
I believe you can find good mentor here.
Do that to prevent the loss.
Hi,
I believe you can find good mentor here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/consultation
Do that to prevent the loss.
I am telling you the truth.
Good luck.
khodabuccus fardeen:
Hi thanks for helping the link you provide brings to [deleted] what next should i do.
Hi thanks for helping the link you provide brings to [deleted] what next should i do.
It is your job?
Did you order it, right?
We are not commenting any job on Freelance sorry.
Read the information on the left side of Freelance page -
incl this article for example: A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
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