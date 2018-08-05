New to trading

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Hi All am new to trading ive download MT4 on android i don't how to start where to start don't know what i'm doing a complete newbie any help any resource from you Guys to help me to get started i will appreciate Thanks. 
 
khodabuccus fardeen:
Hi All am new to trading ive download MT4 on android i don't how to start where to start don't know what i'm doing a complete newbie any help any resource from you Guys to help me to get started i will appreciate Thanks. 

Hi,

I believe you can find good mentor here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/consultation

Do that to prevent the loss.
I am telling you the truth.

Good luck.

Freelance service at MQL5.com: Consultation
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Consultation
  • www.mql5.com
1. i would like the funkction to integrate it in my EA. the Profit of the oldest open/pending Long-position the Profit of the oldest open/pending short-position something like that (that is for all positions)....: //+
 
Where Do I start from? 
Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi,

I believe you can find good mentor here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/consultation

Do that to prevent the loss.
I am telling you the truth.

Good luck.

Hi thanks for helping the link you provide brings to [deleted] what next should i do.
 
khodabuccus fardeen:
Hi thanks for helping the link you provide brings to [deleted] what next should i do.

It is your job?
Did you order it, right?

We are not commenting any job on Freelance sorry.

Read the information on the left side of Freelance page -


incl this article for example: A Few Tips for First-Time Customers

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