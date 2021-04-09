Problem with copy signal
You need to rent VPS from MQL (register virtual server option) and synchronize with your account than all the trades will be performed.
I don't rent VPS from MQL, but i open my computer all the time, but it suck. There're some order my MT4 copy, there not. I don't know why
Hi all,
I have a provlem when i copy signal for trading. I had copy the signal given in mql5, but in my meta trader 4, after i set up everything, it doesn't copy any trade. please give me solution.
Thanks
watch this http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/signals/signal_subscriber
to make sure you are not making mistakes
watch this http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/signals/signal_subscriber
to make sure you are not making mistakes
i watch this video for thousand time, and of course, make no mistake. last time, i use Ic market and it absolutely has no problem, but when i change to exness, everything look like a mess. i don't know why and i want to get support from mql5
i watch this video for thousand time, and of course, make no mistake. last time, i use Ic market and it absolutely has no problem, but when i change to exness, everything look like a mess. i don't know why and i want to get support from mql5
Does anyone know how to contact with mql5 support. I really need support
Does anyone know how to contact with mql5 support. I really need support
Support is working for financial issue only now.
For any other issues - use the forum.
If you do not use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so make sure that your Metatrader is open and connected with the broker's server and internet with 24/7 ( with good internet connection of course).
And you can check Metatrader's log files to check any issue for example.
------------
And this is the procedure about how to subscribe (just in case you missed something) -
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Oh, thank. I saw my problem:
But, can anyone help me on why they said no symbol found?
Your broker use a suffix that isn't compatible with standard EURUSD symbol and can't copy it or you haven't enabled EURUSD in the MT4 >> View >> Symbols.
You may need to enable it or use another broker.
Hi I can not download expert to MT5 please help me
thanks
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Hi all,
I have a provlem when i copy signal for trading. I had copy the signal given in mql5, but in my meta trader 4, after i set up everything, it doesn't copy any trade. please give me solution.
Thanks