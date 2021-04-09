Problem with copy signal

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Hi all,

I have a provlem when i copy signal for trading. I had copy the signal given in mql5, but in my meta trader 4, after i set up everything, it doesn't copy any trade. please give me solution.


Thanks

 
You need to rent VPS from MQL (register virtual server option) and synchronize with your account than all the trades will be performed.
 
Wojciech Podobas:
You need to rent VPS from MQL (register virtual server option) and synchronize with your account than all the trades will be performed.

I don't rent VPS from MQL, but i open my computer all the time, but it suck. There're some order my MT4 copy, there not. I don't know why

 
haia414:

Hi all,

I have a provlem when i copy signal for trading. I had copy the signal given in mql5, but in my meta trader 4, after i set up everything, it doesn't copy any trade. please give me solution.


Thanks

watch this http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/signals/signal_subscriber


to make sure you are not making mistakes 

 
Hakim Precious:

watch this http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/signals/signal_subscriber


to make sure you are not making mistakes 

i watch this video for thousand time, and of course, make no mistake. last time, i use Ic market and it absolutely has no problem, but when i change to exness, everything look like a mess. i don't know why and i want to get support from mql5 

 
haia414:

i watch this video for thousand time, and of course, make no mistake. last time, i use Ic market and it absolutely has no problem, but when i change to exness, everything look like a mess. i don't know why and i want to get support from mql5 

Does anyone know how to contact with mql5 support. I really need support

 
haia414:

Does anyone know how to contact with mql5 support. I really need support

Support is working for financial issue only now.
For any other issues - use the forum.

 

If you do not use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so make sure that your Metatrader is open and connected with the broker's server and internet with 24/7 ( with good internet connection of course).
And you can check Metatrader's log files to check any issue for example.

------------

And this is the procedure about how to subscribe (just in case you missed something) - 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 

Oh, thank. I saw my problem:

But, can anyone help me on why they said no symbol found?


 
haia414:

Oh, thank. I saw my problem:

But, can anyone help me on why they said no symbol found?


Your broker use a suffix that isn't compatible with standard EURUSD symbol and can't copy it or you haven't enabled EURUSD in the MT4 >> View >> Symbols.

You may need to enable it or use another broker.



 

Hi I can not download expert to MT5 please help me

thanks

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