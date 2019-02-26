build 2006
is there something wrong with this build
my existing EA are having major issues and not trading properly. it runs with 2 deals and terminated without any reasons.
With so little information do you really expect anyone to make any suggestions?
the last optimization give this error in the journal tab
2019.02.26 21:27:07.290 Core 2 pass 9 tested with error "some error after pass finished" in 0:00:09.442
but when I tried to double click the setting, it actually runs.
but sometimes when I tried to double click the rest of the sets which suppose to be fine gives error.
and there is this symptom, the first set runs fine, tried to run the second set, unable to run and gives no error
updated build to 2007
was happy for a while as I run the optimization, the error set was now processed and return with results.
tried recompile the EA and run the opt again, to my horror, the issue persist. now two sets are returning 0. tried to re-run the opt again, now only one set return 0
one more thing that i notice.
when tried to backtest the EA, it always terminate here
2019.02.26 21:50:17.604 Core 1 2018.02.14 16:50:40 market buy 0.01 AUDJPY (83.916 / 83.921 / 83.916)
2019.02.26 21:50:17.604 Core 1 2018.02.14 16:50:40 deal #2 buy 0.01 AUDJPY at 83.921 done (based on order #2)
2019.02.26 21:50:17.604 Core 1 2018.02.14 16:50:40 deal performed [#2 buy 0.01 AUDJPY at 83.921]
2019.02.26 21:50:17.604 Core 1 2018.02.14 16:50:40 order performed buy 0.01 at 83.921 [#2 buy 0.01 AUDJPY at 83.921]
2019.02.26 21:50:17.604 Core 1 2018.02.14 16:50:40 CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 AUDJPY [done at 83.921]
2019.02.26 21:50:17.604 Core 1 2018.02.14 16:50:40 Open position in AUDJPY, Code = 10009, Description: done at 83.921
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is there something wrong with this build
my existing EA are having major issues and not trading properly. it runs with 2 deals and terminated without any reasons.