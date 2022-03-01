Experts: Andrews Pitchfork
Gerardo Nugraha:
Hello
The EA trades with buy and sell orders,
Error 0 means no error, the condition of moving averages are true, but there is no signal from graphical object.
What parameter values did you use for the two Strategy Tester results. That would help me for a start.
Thanks,
Bruce
" The Andrews Pitchfork do not work on test mode,
The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,
In live trading only, Andrews Pitchfork and moving averages will work together,
During tests, the EA only draws the Andrews Pitchfork on the screen in visual mode without considering it in the creation of trades,
The Andrews Pitchfork will function as a filter ."
The above text is taken from your own explanation.
Not that I expect anyone to ever post anything meaningful related to trading on the internet, but...
I don't understand how you tested it and why do you show a screenshot of the strategy tester if more than half of the functionalities in your EA don't work in 'test mode'?
It's really weird that the EA is called 'Andrews Pitchfork', you show a backtest report, but the Pitchfork filter doesn't work in 'test mode'?
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Andrews Pitchfork:
"Andrews Pitchfork" EA draws Andrews Pitchfork on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik