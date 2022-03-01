Experts: Andrews Pitchfork

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Andrews Pitchfork:

"Andrews Pitchfork" EA draws Andrews Pitchfork on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Andrews Pitchfork

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
I see it's working for sell order, but it's always show "Error opening buy order : 0". Is there any clue to solve this problem? Thanks
 

Gerardo Nugraha:

Hello

The EA trades with buy and sell orders,

Error 0 means no error, the condition of moving averages are true, but there is no signal from graphical object.

Files:
dgfif8d_hs0_m36b.png  318 kb
 

What parameter values did you use for the two Strategy Tester results.   That would help me for a start.


Thanks,

Bruce

 
Hello Aharon - I am a novice amateur programmer in MQL4 (auditor by trade haha).  I just heard about  Andrew's Pitchfork indicator earlier this week and was thrilled to discover your EA through a casual search.   I've been running in demo for the past 24 hours on GBPUSD 5 min chart and I am fascinated at the results.  You have developed a good work here.  I will learn a lot by studying this - thank you for putting this in the public domain.
 

" The Andrews Pitchfork do not work on test mode,

The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,

In live trading only, Andrews Pitchfork and moving averages will work together,

During tests, the EA  only draws the Andrews Pitchfork on the screen in  visual mode without considering it in the creation of trades,

The Andrews Pitchfork will function as a filter ."


The above text is taken from your own explanation.

Not that I expect anyone to ever post anything meaningful related to trading on the internet, but...

I don't understand how you tested it and why do you show a screenshot of the strategy tester if more than half of the functionalities in your EA don't work in 'test mode'?

It's really weird that the EA is called 'Andrews Pitchfork', you show a backtest report, but the Pitchfork filter doesn't work in 'test mode'?

 
ok
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