Activation of MQL5 storage failed [401]

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I use MQL4 and I used to use the storage normally but recently MetaEditor asked to Activate the storage !!!! 

and when i trey to do it

- MetaEditor give me this msg (Activation of MQL5 storage failed [401] ) when i try to activate the storage 

while there is no problem with Metatader4 and its is connected normally to the community with the same login and pass  >>

- i try MQL5 and the storage is work okay there 

- i made a new account and try to active the storage from there and its worked okay with the new account and the storage is activated

but when i try to login with the old account in MetaEditor i got this msg: ( Owner MQL5 storage is (new account), change the MQL5 account) but its also login normally with Metatrader4 and connected to the community with the old account  

I want to activate the old storage as my indectors and EAs are saved there 

activation failedchange MQL5 account

 
Ah. Elbagourey:

I use MQL4 and I used to use the storage normally but recently MetaEditor asked to Activate the storage !!!! 

and when i trey to do it

- MetaEditor give me this msg (Activation of MQL5 storage failed [401] ) when i try to activate the storage 

while there is no problem with Metatader4 and its is connected normally to the community with the same login and pass  >>

- i try MQL5 and the storage is work okay there 

- i made a new account and try to active the storage from there and its worked okay with the new account and the storage is activated

but when i try to login with the old account in MetaEditor i got this msg: ( Owner MQL5 storage is (new account), change the MQL5 account) but its also login normally with Metatrader4 and connected to the community with the old account  

I want to activate the old storage as my indectors and EAs are saved there 


hellooooo,,anyone here can help me ??
 

I am using the storage with 4 computers in 2 locations + travelling - not a problem at all (I did not have this problem sorry).

  • All my Metatrader instances are having Community tabs filled with my forum login/pass
  • And please note that MetaEditor is also having same Community tab (to be filled) - 


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There is one thread where similar issue was fixed - Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?

 

MetaEditor build 1966 - for MT4 (build for 2009 is for MT5):

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Metatrader 4 build 1170


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Metatrader 5 build 2009


 

Some more (for information) - 

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Projects and MQL5 Storage (practical example - how I connected step by step) - first page of this thread 
How to use Storage: first page of this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/283213

Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?
Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?
  • 2018.10.09
  • www.mql5.com
Hi everyone, Did you ever get the following error upon storage commit? Any idea how to solve it? Thank you...
 

And, as I remember, the website for the storage was changed several months ago - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.10 16:15

I think - you are using old link.
The storage is here: https://storage.mql5.io according to help file: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage/mql5storage_connect - 

The contents of the repository can be viewed in the browser using the following link: https://storage.mql5.io. The browser will require from you to enter your MQL5.community account login and password.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am using the storage with 4 computers in 2 locations + travelling - not a problem at all (I did not have this problem sorry).

  • All my Metatrader instances are having Community tabs filled with my forum login/pass
  • And please note that MetaEditor is also having same Community tab (to be filled) - 


---------------- 

There is one thread where similar issue was fixed - Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?


Thank you @Sergey Golubev for your answer .. 

Metatrader Community tabs filled with my forum login/pass and its login normally with no problem there.. 

MetaEditor is the one who face the problem when I try to login with same login/pass (by filling the tabs) and give me the msg (Activation of MQL5 storage failed [401] ) 

Metatrader 5 and MetaEditor 5 are working normally with no problem there and the storage is working also with no problem... 

the problem is only with the storage of MetaEditor4 (with the original account ) the new test one is working okay but i want my original one  :) 

 
I provided all the information I found.
Storage works for me fine (I did not have any single issue about sorry).
 

Hi, I am new to this technology and I had the same 401 issue when trying to enable the storage.

When I tried to login to https://storage.mql5.io/ I could not but there was no clear error message here or in the log files.

I found that by resetting my password to a longer one I could make it work on both MT4 & 5 (my original password was only 6 chars long - the new one is 12)...

I suggest using a longer password.

Good luck!

 
Wayne Mason:
Can't any laptop, computers androids and other digital or technical hardware have there storages How's it no_one can redirect those problems to a file that is in sd cards or something like that where you can always find it, I don't know I'm know pro that's yours guys job that's just my opinion. 
 
Wayne Mason:
Can't any laptop, computers androids and other digital or technical hardware have there storages How's it no_one can redirect those problems to a file that is in sd cards or something like that where you can always find it, I don't know I'm know pro that's yours guys job that's just my opinion. 

If I understand you correctly - you are talking about manually copying the files. It is easy to do that - just right click on the file and select "Open Folder" and you will find the files. 

I was interested in having version control and shared projects for my team - this is so much easier with integrated tools of this nature and I was pleased to see MQL offer this.

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