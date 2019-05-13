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Lot size opened are very small at 0.01, How can I increase the lot size?
you can add the line
to the code (for example in line 104, as there is anaother extern global variable located) and then change line 1687 from
VolumeSize = 0.01;
to
if i'm not wrong, you should be able to change the lot size in the setting window of the ea after compiling the code.
Many Thanks to Antonis Michos for providing the Survivor EA code. Also, Thanks to nufan Post #12 for providing the code to increase the Lot sizes. This appears to be a steady profit maker with very low draw down and high winning percentage. I back tested many pairs in M1, M5, M15 and M30 using Dukascopy tick data. (99% modelling quality) I ran the best prospects in demo for one week 3-17/3-23 2019 / .01 Lot / 76.37 profit counting 1 Loss at .33 USD. See the Balance chart below. I started Live trading on 3-25-19 (March 25). $58.50 Net Gain / .01 Lot / including three losses at less than 1.00 USD as of March 28. nufan's code to add User defined Lot size appears to be working in the tester. We will see how this EA works long term, but this is one of the best EA starts I have experienced in the 3 1/2 years I have been in Forex full time. I have attached the Survivor EA .mq4 with nufan's user Lot Size input modification, File Survivor-3.mq4. I am seeing a close correlation of positive four week pair/TF back tests to profitable Demo and Live results. If a pair and TF is not successful in tick data back testing, it appears to be a high probability it will lose money in Live trading. I know the optimization gurus will scream "curve fitting", but if I keep keep getting positive results, I will change my user name to Curve Fitter. I will post an update with Live results in the next few weeks.
(3-24 to 3-30 2019).
Lot Size: .01
16 Pairs
38 EAs deployed
Survivor EA
Increasing Lot Size to .03 Lot for next week - multiple Brokers
(3-24 to 3-30 2019).
Lot Size: .01
16 Pairs
38 EAs deployed
Survivor EA
Increasing Lot Size to .03 Lot for next week - multiple Brokers
Many thanks Antonis for sharing...this is a masterpiece, wow 6k lines...very complex stuff, deserve to be studied and learned...
Question about the OrderSend (there is only one with the variable "type"), I've seen it just open short positions: is it part of the strategy or must be completed?
Many thanks Antonis for sharing...this is a masterpiece, wow 6k lines...very complex stuff, deserve to be studied and learned...
Question about the OrderSend (there is only one with the variable "type"), I've seen it just open short positions: is it part of the strategy or must be completed?
thank you Simone.
This is the strategy.
Things I like:
Low drawdown (though dependant on lot size)
Minimal losses
Things I don't like:
Few trades
@CrewChief - care to share the pairs/tf's you ran against?
Here's my result against USDCHF with start bank of $225
TF - 5m
Period - 1 Nov 2015 through 31 Mar 2019
But for the same period here is my own EA against USDCHF with start bank of $225 and max lot size of 0.01
TF - 30m
Increasing max lot size to 0.05 gives:
and here's my result for same period on USDCHF with max lot size of 5
As you can see I use BUY & SELL orders and the lot size used is a % of the account balance.
Drawdown is obviously a function of the lot size. I am getting similar results across multiple pairs (i.e. profit between $2000 and $6000) though not all.
Very nice! Would you please share your version with the long orders support?
Hi nufan - this is not a version of Survivor but my own EA which I have not yet published. I have just commenced running it on a live account and am still ironing out some minor bugs. I will be providing a signal service as soon as I am confident that "real world" trading mirrors my results from back testing and trading in my demo account. Happy to keep you informed.