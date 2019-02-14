copy signal - error when I click on payment method

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Hi all,

I need your help on this issue

my broker FXCM

when i click on payment method for a signal. the error occured. this program cannot display the webpage. I have tried paypal, other methods another errors occured

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You can deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account in this website and then choose the MQL5 payment method on the left in your MT4/5 platform.


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