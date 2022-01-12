Whenever I click to subscribe a signal, it appears: " this program can not display de webpage "
It is internet issue.
It means: the Metatrader can not open this page using Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge (Metatrader is using Internet Explorer in my case).
Something is blocking access to this page: your antivirus or your firewall (in your Windows 10 computer for example), or your VPS (if you are using any external VPS).
hi sergey. this is exact problem that i have.
i forget to tell that i m using windows 7 VPS. just now tried to off all my firewalls. i have login to mql5 in the tool-option-community. i had enough balance to subscribe the signal.
my vps browser is not IE.but ive download chrome and FF just in case.
but the problem still persist. pls advise. thankyou
Thank you Sergey
Metatrader is using IE environment so you need IE anyway.
Besides, Windows 7 VPS with 32 bit will not work in case you are using Metatrader 5.
It is about how I am checking everything (example with MT4):
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
Yes, it solve the problem. IE was the problem and need somekind of updates when installing the IE. Thankyou for your clear guidance
and it's not an internet problem