Whenever I click to subscribe a signal, it appears: " this program can not display de webpage "

Can anyone tell me what the problem is here? As you can see in the images, whenever I click on the payment method to subscribe to a signal, a page appears saying that: "this program can not display de webpage"
and it's not an internet problem
 

internet issue

It is internet issue.
It means: the Metatrader can not open this page using Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge (Metatrader is using Internet Explorer in my case).
Something is blocking access to this page: your antivirus or your firewall (in your Windows 10 computer for example), or your VPS (if you are using any external VPS).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Thank you Sergey
 

hi sergey. this is exact problem that i have.


i forget to tell that i m using windows 7 VPS. just now tried to off all my firewalls. i have login to mql5 in the tool-option-community. i had enough balance to subscribe the signal.

my vps browser is not IE.but ive download chrome and FF just in case.


but the problem still persist. pls advise. thankyou

Alvin #:

Metatrader is using IE environment so you need IE anyway.
Besides, Windows 7 VPS with 32 bit will not work in case you are using Metatrader 5.

It is about how I am checking everything (example with MT4):

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


And there are some limitations concerning old Windows versions for MT4 and MT5 - look at this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/376924/page3
Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program
Dear Team, I have downloaded MT5 and MT4 from your website but I am unable to open it...
 
Alvin #:

Yes, it solve the problem. IE was the problem and need somekind of updates when installing the IE. Thankyou for your clear guidance

