Backtest data error
"EURUSD5" is a shortcut and is correct. Problem is you won't get history data past Oct 19th from MT4 anymore. Try MT5 or maybe find a way to insert history data manually (I don't know how to do it.)
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair #932
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page94#comment_4070616
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page94#comment_4070616
How to Start with Metatrader 5
- 2017.02.08
- www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
And pair names are different also. Why?
lippmaje:
Do you notice the start date is newer than the stop date?
TestGenerator: no history data 'EURUSD60' from 2019.02.03 to 2019.02.02
Do you notice the start date is newer than the stop date?
Yes,
But if you look at to the preferences picture, you will see that
dates are correct.
What is the problem?
Market is not working, and nobody cares.
interesting.
To day it works for new downloads,
Thank you.
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but backtest engine produces error.
as shown,
it expects "EURUSD5"
but correct sintax is "EURUSD,M5"
this problem occures during the test of the indicators which is from the market.
there is no problem for unprotected indicators.
is this a bug?