Backtest data error

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[Deleted]  
i have wanted to test some indicators from the market for MT4.

but backtest engine produces error.

as shown,

it expects "EURUSD5"

but correct sintax is "EURUSD,M5"

this problem occures during the test of the indicators which is from the market.

there is no problem for unprotected indicators.

is this a bug?
Files:
Ekran_Alhntws0.PNG  69 kb
 
"EURUSD5" is a shortcut and is correct. Problem is you won't get history data past Oct 19th from MT4 anymore. Try MT5 or maybe find a way to insert history data manually (I don't know how to do it.)
 
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair #932
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page94#comment_4070616 
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.02.08
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
[Deleted]  

As you can see, CCI indicator can be backtested with same properties.

only indicators from the market have problem?

can it be a bug?


[Deleted]  
And pair names are different also. Why?
 

TestGenerator: no history data 'EURUSD60' from 2019.02.03 to 2019.02.02

Do you notice the start date is newer than the stop date?

[Deleted]  
lippmaje:

TestGenerator: no history data 'EURUSD60' from 2019.02.03 to 2019.02.02

Do you notice the start date is newer than the stop date?

Yes,

But if you look at to the preferences picture, you will see that

dates are correct.

What is the problem?

Market is not working, and nobody cares.

interesting.

[Deleted]  

ease can you try to dowload an indicator (not free) and can you try to backtest please.

am i the only person who can not do?

[Deleted]  

To day it works for new downloads,

Thank you.

 
you need to have a defined process in place. That starts with writing down your trading system.
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