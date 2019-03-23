MT4 loading history data issue..
This issue comes up quite often recently. Looks like forex history data past Oct 19th is not served anymore by MT4 History Center.
arghh! Alternatively, I have a Dukascopy data file in 1 minute CVS format. I tried to load in M1 and load the data correctly. But I can not get the H1 equivalents, the time frame I need for the tests. How to do?
Maybe open a MT5 demo account and test it there. History should be complete including real ticks. Or, test your EA on M1 but change the indicator access to PERIOD_H1 in the source (don't know if this works.)
Maybe this helps. History Downloader for MT4. https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9153
History Downloader
- www.mql5.com
The EA downloads the quote history of the current chart symbol and period by "pressing Home button". The method is based on the idea implemented in the script (CodeBase link). The main difference from s-Downloader is that only the bars of the current timeframe are downloaded up to the specified time. Personally, I find this more convenient...
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when I load the history, MT4 skips the months from November 2018 to today as you can see in the picture, I tried several times always deleting the previous data, but MT4 do not load the months from November onwards ..