Is there an API for using Demo Servers outside the MT4/5 platform ? - page 2

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Marco vd Heijden:

When you start it for the first time, a new demo account is automatically created.

You can set a flag specifically for that purpose:

So if you use that, then it will do exactly what you are describing.

Even if you set it to false there is the ability to open a new account manually.

Thank you for your reply.

It is a nice solution for web app. 
Do you have any idea if it can be modified to look good on a mobile device ?

 

It already adjusts to mobile.


Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/3024

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Marco vd Heijden:

It already adjusts to mobile.


Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/3024

Hi,

i am trying to make the same mobile view which provides the mql5 site for mobile device but i haven't achieve that yet. If i use the iframe example of this article on my custom app and view my app from a mobile device it doesn't look responsive.
Even if i set some meta in the html head like <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">.

Do you have any idea how can i accomplish that responsive look?(if it is achievable ) 

Thank you very much!!


Regards 

 

Of course it is possible because it does so when you click this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading on a mobile device.

What does your CSS look like ?

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Marco vd Heijden:

Of course it is possible because it does so when you click this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading on a mobile device.

What does your CSS look like ?

Hi,

It has different look when you open the link : https://www.mql5.com/en/trading

and the link https://trade.mql5.com/trade?demo_all_servers=1&amp;startup_mode=open_demo&amp;lang=en&amp;save_password=on

(just click the links from a mobile device)

For a custom app, according to the article use the second link inside into iFrame html tag. 

However it doesn't look responsive like the first one. Do you have any idea how to make it looks like the first one. 


Thanks for the reply 

Regards. 

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