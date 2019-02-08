Experts: Trading Criteria

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Trading Criteria:

Trading Criteria EA trades with crrosing signals strategy has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,display of trading criteria on chart,works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Trading Criteria

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
Hi. Can you tell me please your set up for this EA. Thank you.
 
punketz:
Hi. Can you tell me please your set up for this EA. Thank you.

Hello

There is no set up ,you need to perform back test and upload the best result on the chart.

 
Hi Aharon,

Default setup is different from your backtest. I added your backtest settings to demo account to see results.

What kind of logic use your EA to say hold buy/sell open buy/sell? And open buy or sell don't mean he will open a trade.

Settings are not clear to me by now. It use what kind of leverage? On demo with default 0.01 it opened 1 lot.

Thanks to explain a bit more because idea looks good and with some improvement that could be a good (very good) EA.

Thanks for your work.
Regards,
MasterZ

PS: Adding spread and slippage limitation could be a good thing.
 
MasterZ75:

Hello

Default setup is meaningless,you need to perform back test and upload the best result on the chart at least once a week...

You can use any  leverage that you want if  "MaximumRisk =0"

Logic:

Only if there is a cross of main and signal line of "MACD" indicator there will be a trade,

Else you wait for a trade.

Also there is a spread and slippage limitation.

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