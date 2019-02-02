Data to backtests
I am very confused about the relation of the data downloaded within the History Center and the data used by the BackTester.
I am trying to BackTest a symbol, lets say EURJPY in M1 period. But it logs the next message:
TestGenerator: no history data 'EURJPY1' from 2018.12.07 to 2019.01.01
I have just downloaded EURJPY M1 data within the History Center. (see image).
Its possible to have data ready to do backtests without the need of loading it manually in the Graphic Window going to the left home??
I am very confused about the relation of the data downloaded within the History Center and the data used by the BackTester.
I am trying to BackTest a symbol, lets say EURJPY in M1 period. But it logs the next message:
TestGenerator: no history data 'EURJPY1' from 2018.12.07 to 2019.01.01
I have just downloaded EURJPY M1 data within the History Center. (see image).
Its possible to have data ready to do backtests without the need of loading it manually in the Graphic Window going to the left home??
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I am very confused about the relation of the data downloaded within the History Center and the data used by the BackTester.
I am trying to BackTest a symbol, lets say EURJPY in M1 period. But it logs the next message:
TestGenerator: no history data 'EURJPY1' from 2018.12.07 to 2019.01.01
I have just downloaded EURJPY M1 data within the History Center. (see image).
Its possible to have data ready to do backtests without the need of loading it manually in the Graphic Window going to the left home??