Data to backtests

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I am very confused about the relation of the data downloaded within the History Center and the data used by the BackTester.

 

I am trying to BackTest a symbol, lets say EURJPY in M1 period. But it logs the next message:

TestGenerator: no history data 'EURJPY1' from 2018.12.07 to 2019.01.01

 

 

I have just downloaded EURJPY M1 data within the History Center. (see image).

 

Its possible to have data ready to do backtests without the need of loading it manually in the Graphic Window going to the left home??


 
Jose Luis Lominchar:

I am very confused about the relation of the data downloaded within the History Center and the data used by the BackTester.

 

I am trying to BackTest a symbol, lets say EURJPY in M1 period. But it logs the next message:

TestGenerator: no history data 'EURJPY1' from 2018.12.07 to 2019.01.01

 

 

I have just downloaded EURJPY M1 data within the History Center. (see image).

 

Its possible to have data ready to do backtests without the need of loading it manually in the Graphic Window going to the left home??


The image shows daily D1 history data.
 

I discovered a misterious gap in time:



 
Jose Luis Lominchar:

I am very confused about the relation of the data downloaded within the History Center and the data used by the BackTester.

 

I am trying to BackTest a symbol, lets say EURJPY in M1 period. But it logs the next message:

TestGenerator: no history data 'EURJPY1' from 2018.12.07 to 2019.01.01

 

 

I have just downloaded EURJPY M1 data within the History Center. (see image).

 

Its possible to have data ready to do backtests without the need of loading it manually in the Graphic Window going to the left home??


 
Jose Luis Lominchar:

I discovered a misterious gap in time:



I can confirm this for EURUSD at least. It looks like history data ends Oct 19th for downloads from MetaQuotes history center. MT5 accounts are not affected, though.
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