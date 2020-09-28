Experts: ThreeBreaky
Author: Fabio Cavalloni
Hello, what's the best parameter set up ? how much the min. deposit required ? Thanks
Hello, what's the best parameter set up ? how much the min. deposit required ? Thanks
If you have some knowledge in developing you can try to optmize every single system but at the moment I've used some parameters that can work well.
Also you can develop a money management to risk only 1% / trade ( a common thing for risk management )You can also start with 1000 of deposit but, of course, profit will be sized on capital.
This is very good strategy, but it require improvement, I personally backtested this strategy on EUR/USD H1 from 2000 to 2018 and was 25 losses in a row! It can be decreased by using break even after some pips
Break even and trailing stops will almost always affect in a negative way performance of systems and expected payoff. In a system like this consecutive losses are frequent and "normal" for the type of the system, but profits are huge.
Maybe it is possible to try a scale order to 50% and set BE using indicator parameters more "gentle" for this function.
You can do you some tests and do your math, my friend :D
This is the backtest with a scale/breakeven function.
And this is without.
As you can clearly see its better to not use. Of course I've not optimized it but I prefer to stay far from it because backtesting functions like breakeven and trailing stops that are Ticks influenced will always give unrealistic report.
This expert looks very good!
How many trades it takes per hour? I waited all day, but no one trade :O.
It is a volatility breakout system... if there are no conditions for that breakout it will not happen.
Are you looking for a system that open trades every day?
It is a volatility breakout system... if there are no conditions for that breakout it will not happen.
Are you looking for a system that open trades every day?
No, it's okay. Thank you for your response :).
Hi Fabio,
I tried this, it seems ok when the candle start to breakhout.
However the Taking Profit set up somehow doesn't work, eventough I set to minimum 1. (the TP line itself did not appear in chart)
Thanks, I hope there is update :)
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ThreeBreaky:
Multisystem of Volatility Breakout
Author: Fabio Cavalloni