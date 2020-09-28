Experts: ThreeBreaky - page 2
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Hi Fabio,
I tried this, it seems ok when the candle start to breakhout.
However the Taking Profit set up somehow doesn't work, eventough I set to minimum 1. (the TP line itself did not appear in chart)
Thanks, I hope there is update :)
You're right. I forgot to insert TP(OrderType) in the orderSend function.
Anyway I suggest to not use it and leave orders to be closed from indicators, in this case the SAR.
Backtested on EU and it looks great except there are few errors like "array out of range" and sometime it does not start because "stopped due to critical error in EA".
Backtested on EU and it looks great except there are few errors like "array out of range" and sometime it does not start because "stopped due to critical error in EA".
Can you post the error? So I can analyze which is the array that generate that error.
Keep in mind that this system doesn't need to be backtested as "Every tick mode" because it works REALLY (not as all other EA here) with only prices of closed candles. So you can save a lot of time and computing resources.
Hello bro, Please reply add option auto lot option. according to capital..
Hello Man,
sorry for this reply but this is a free code and the only goal is to share good strategies that need to be optimized and deeply studied.
Advanced functions need to be coded by you or buyed if you are not able to do it.
Market is full of **** EA that are not free, I think is not correct to give for free good and complete EA.
Hello Man,
sorry for this reply but this is a free code and the only goal is to share good strategies that need to be optimized and deeply studied.
Advanced functions need to be coded by you or buyed if you are not able to do it.
Market is full of **** EA that are not free, I think is not correct to give for free good and complete EA.
hello bro thanks for reply, where is paid version of this EA? is that availble in mql5 and also available for test demo version? can you share link.