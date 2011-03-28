New MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
It's a really good news, does it support indicators and/or automated trading or only click-and-buy interface? Is there any Windows/Linux iPhone emulator you would recommend to try mobile version out ?
Hi,
Very GOOOOOD news.
So if MT5 team developed it I suppose they are now familiar with Objective-C / Cocoa Touch ... so could we suppose they are not so far to be able to provide a Mac version ? Objective-C / Cocoa ;-D
I know many people that would be happy of seeing this happening (including me).
The only reason they keep a PC or run Windows under a VMWare is precisely the lack of Trading Applications for Mac, while all the other domains are very well covered with very high quality applications (less useless and poor quality applications than on PC). Mac OSX is a Unix System with many native powerfull tools and features (automator, Unix tools, grid computing, parallel computing with OpenCL, ...) that can make a mac a trading station much more powerful than a PC.
People doing trading generally have high revenues and buy high end computers. Now 90% (or 95% I don't remember the exact figure) of the computers sold for a price > $1000 in US are Macs.
So Having MT5 Mac OSX version available could really be a revolution and avoid a lot of people buying a VMWare only to run their trading software.
What is the traffic in comparison to MT5 Mobile version?
I would like to see a way to communicate with home-terminal EAs built-in capability/MQL5 accessible.
So at least if not custom indicators we can still communicate values to mobile from a remote-running MT5 desktop
- 2009.11.23
- Андрей
- www.mql5.com
I downloaded build 375 yesterday and was wondering if using it with brokers will require a special broker version or we will simply select the desired broker at login screen?
you will be able to choose a broker from the list only. Broker should buy the WhiteLabel license to be added to the list. So if you dont see your broker, ask him to buy a license and you will be able to trade via his servers. All our mobile terminals will be absolutely free for traders and there will not be any special versions.
PS: during one or two weeks we will launch the updated version of MetaTrader 5 for iPhone with charting. Next version after that will contain analytics.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The first mobile version of the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal for iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad was released today. This means that now you can have MetaTrader 5 in your pocket. Download MetaTrader 5 Mobile from AppStore – it's absolutely free!
The powerful functionality of the desktop version coupled with the special design of the mobile interface, makes trading in financial markets even more comfortable. MetaTrader 5 mobile provides the possibility to trade anytime and anywhere.
Trade, keep up with financial information and monitor your account – do it 24 hours a day with MetaTrader 5 for iPhone. You want to open a position in the morning while you are in London and then close it in the evening when you reach Hong Kong? No problem!
Soon charts and analytics will be added in the MetaTrader 5 mobile version. Furthermore, the list of supported mobile platforms will be expanded with the release of Android and Blackberry versions.
MetaTrader 5 for iPhone ensures portability without sacrificing functionality. Download the terminal free and start a truly mobile trading experience!