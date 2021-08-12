How do i remove those autotrade arrow on the chart

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How do i remove those autotrade arrow on the chart??

 


and also all those timeline tags?? news tags? 


how to remove them from the chart

 
timeline tags?
You can find Calendar tab and remove them by right-mouse click.
 
Wzwow:


How do i remove those autotrade arrow on the chart??

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12963
Hide/Show - Show real time history of deals on chart
Hide/Show - Show real time history of deals on chart
  • 2013.07.13
  • www.mql5.com
The feature of MT5 of 'Show real time history of deals on chart' is a great idea, however, it can cause a lot of screen clutter especially when tra...
 
Minions Labs:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12963

where exactly to deactivate "show real-time history of deals on chart" ?????? 

I got no idea where is that option..... its not in the properties

 
Wzwow:

where exactly to deactivate "show real-time history of deals on chart" ?????? 

I got no idea where is that option..... its not in the properties

Go to Tools->Options->Trade and deselect "Show realtime history of deals on chart".
And for those that are already painted, you can at least delete them manually from the chart's Object List (Ctrl + B, and then "List all").
 
mauricexl:
Go to Tools->Options->Trade and deselect "Show realtime history of deals on chart".
And for those that are already painted, you can at least delete them manually from the chart's Object List (Ctrl + B, and then "List all").
Thanks for this. Especially the List all shortcut.
 
Wzwow:


How do i remove those autotrade arrow on the chart??

First, click on chart

then right click on one of toolbox column names like Time or ticket or type and etc, go to ( show on charts ) and click on ( delete all deals ). The arrows will be erased. note that dont chose one of your deals on the toolbox.

Files:
Untitled.png  117 kb
 
Go to chart properties(F8)==>select==>Show==> unselect Show object descriptions==> save template.
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
  • www.mql5.com
All objects used in technical analysis are bound to the time and price coordinates: trendline, channels, Fibonacci tools, etc. But there is a number of auxiliary objects intended to improve the user interface that are bound to the always visible part of a chart (main chart windows or indicator subwindows): – defines the chart corner relative to...
 
Dirceu Francisco De Nadal:
Go to chart properties(F8)==>select==>Show==> unselect Show object descriptions==> save template.

Forgot unselect Show trade history too. You can leave selected Show trade levels.

 

Is very easy and you guys make it very difficult to understand.

You need to go tools then options from options go to Charts and uncheck where it said

show trade history is the second one down. That clear all the charts you open and I

believe the calendar too.

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