How do i remove those autotrade arrow on the chart
How do i remove those autotrade arrow on the chart??
- 2013.07.13
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12963
where exactly to deactivate "show real-time history of deals on chart" ??????
I got no idea where is that option..... its not in the properties
where exactly to deactivate "show real-time history of deals on chart" ??????
I got no idea where is that option..... its not in the properties
And for those that are already painted, you can at least delete them manually from the chart's Object List (Ctrl + B, and then "List all").
Go to Tools->Options->Trade and deselect "Show realtime history of deals on chart".
And for those that are already painted, you can at least delete them manually from the chart's Object List (Ctrl + B, and then "List all").
How do i remove those autotrade arrow on the chart??
First, click on chart
then right click on one of toolbox column names like Time or ticket or type and etc, go to ( show on charts ) and click on ( delete all deals ). The arrows will be erased. note that dont chose one of your deals on the toolbox.
- www.mql5.com
Go to chart properties(F8)==>select==>Show==> unselect Show object descriptions==> save template.
Forgot unselect Show trade history too. You can leave selected Show trade levels.
Is very easy and you guys make it very difficult to understand.
You need to go tools then options from options go to Charts and uncheck where it said
show trade history is the second one down. That clear all the charts you open and I
believe the calendar too.
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How do i remove those autotrade arrow on the chart??