No access to mql5.com - 403 - Forbidden: Access is denied.

New comment
 

How can it be that I suddenly get: 403 - Forbidden: Access is denied if I try to access any site of mql5.com?

1 hour ago I had access.

On 2 different browsers the same on my pc but over the vps I have access.

I cleared coockies, started the pc new but no change.

Is it a problem of mql5?

 

You did something to upset the server.

Just wait a couple of hours.

 
You will get this if you send out a lot of messages, friend requests or reply to too many topics in a relatively short time.
 
Keith Watford:
You will get this if you send out a lot of messages, friend requests or reply to too many topics in a relatively short time.
yes, thanx, I accepted many friend requests right before ... I red already that in 24 hours it should work again.
 
Heiko Kendziorra:
yes, thanx, I accepted many friend requests right before ... I red already that in 24 hours it should work again.

Reboot your DSL Router and you maybe get a new IP for it.

In case you get a new IP you should have immediate access to mql5.com

If not, you have to wait until the ban of your current IP is lifted.

 

it basically bannes your I address. 403 ban 

So I turn on my VPN, and I am  back online

 
Jefferson Metha:

it basically bannes your I address.  

So I turn on my VPN, and I am  back online

It may be the IP issue.
Means: your (or someone's) IP is same with the spammer's IP.
And it is possible in one case only: you are having dynamic IP address which is changed every time you are restarting your router or modem.

So, if you (or anyone) see this issue - just restart riouter or modem (to get the other IP address for your internet connection).

New comment