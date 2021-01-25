Can't Download Indicator From MQL5 Site

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Hi,

Indicators are usually posted on the upper left corner on the MQL5 site. Below the indicator there is a Download button. However, when I press the "download' button nothing happens. Long time ago I could download these indicators, but not anymore. What could be the problem?

thanks in advance,

Attila

 

Try to download it directly from Metatrader - using search (to find this indicator) - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL4 - [Market product]

Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.12 10:08

Do not do it from webpages (do not open any webpage).
Do it directly from Metatrader.

  • if you are on Windows (started from Windows 7 for example),
  • if you filled Community tab in Metatrader, and
  • if you are on the latest builds of Metatrader -
  • if you have IE version 8 or higher (internet Explorer browser) installed on your PC

  • if you do not use proxy

so you are able to download and install the Market products directly from your Metatrader without openning any webpage.


 

Example - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how to download utility tool from the market

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.28 07:29

If you are on Windows (because the Market does not work for Linux and Mac) so you are able to download  (I hope) - just use the following steps - 

-----------------





and finally - you will see this tool (it is the script) here - 



 
Thank You Sergey.
 

Hi ,

i have purchase an indicator, but the install fails !

I use e MT4 platform of IG Market , version 4.00 build 1260 24 gen 2020 and this is the latest version that provide IG Market !

Please , can you suggest me some broker that have a version of the MT4 platform where the indicator run correctly ?

Thanks

 
Pier Scandellari:

Hi ,

i have purchase an indicator, but the install fails !

I use e MT4 platform of IG Market , version 4.00 build 1260 24 gen 2020 and this is the latest version that provide IG Market !

Please , can you suggest me some broker that have a version of the MT4 platform where the indicator run correctly ?

Thanks

Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Make sure that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, then restart your terminal and computer and try again.

 

Hi ,

i have win 10 and every update is installed at today , i use firefox , not explorer or edge because with these the web page is not visible completely and i cant login when i try to make it!

The installation of indicator fails also when i try to do directly from the platform  :

Is strictly necessary to use Microsoft explorer or Edge ?

 

Hi , for to be clear :

1) Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab. ---> done

2) Make sure that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, then restart your terminal and computer and try again. ---> done with firefox ( microsoft explorer or edge do not display the site correctly and is it not possible do the login )

The installation fails also if i can try to do that directly from my MT4 - terminal - market - purchases !

Can you suggest another way pealse ?

 
Pier Scandellari:

Hi , for to be clear :

1) Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab. ---> done

2) Make sure that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, then restart your terminal and computer and try again. ---> done with firefox ( microsoft explorer or edge do not display the site correctly and is it not possible do the login )

The installation fails also if i can try to do that directly from my MT4 - terminal - market - purchases !

Can you suggest another way pealse ?

MT4/5 are using Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge to display the Market and other tabs in the Terminal/Toolbox windows, so you have to install either in order to work properly.

 

Good morning ! 

Microsoft IE 11 64bit are installed and Latest version of Microsoft Edge !

Now i can see correctly the web page of Mql5.com , but i try to install the 1-2-3 Pattern and the istallation dont do nothing ! 

I see the indicator in    Terminal/Toolbox 

So , i need your help !

This indicator work on Metatrader5 ? 

 

If i try to install it from the mql5 web site or here : 


the installation fails !

I use metatrader 4 of IG Market broker 

 

possibly on metatrader5 works ?

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