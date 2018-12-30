I want to write account number and date into software

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[Deleted]  

I want to write account number and date into software how should i use a code where do I write this code thanks
 
Please use the search function.
[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:
Please use the search function.


How can I do this,thanks.

 
Engin BİNDAŞ:


How can I do this,thanks.

Top right of the browser.

 
Engin BİNDAŞ:


How can I do this,thanks.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24


To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.





[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

I want to place a time limit on the software for the license.Please help me,thanks.
[Deleted]  




I want to install this code in my software, but I haven't found where to place it

//==========================================

{
string batas=”2019.12.01 00:00″; //Year, Month, Date, Expiration
int tt=StrToTime(batas);
if(TimeCurrent()>tt)
{
Alert(” License period expires Please Visit <>/ “);
return(0);
}

string hard_accnt = “<>”; //The Name Must be Correct in the Alphabet, Big Small Influential letters
string accnt = AccountName();

if (accnt != hard_accnt)

{
Alert (“You Can Not Use this Account Name (” + accnt + “) With This Program! Please Contact <> to Get Licence”);
return(0);

}

//==========================================
 
You can go Here.
[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:
You can go Here.


You say no money, I asked for a simple help, unfortunately do not have money in my account

[Deleted]   
I tried 10 times not paying your site.
 

If it's simple you should have no problem with it.

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