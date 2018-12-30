I want to write account number and date into software
I want to write account number and date into software how should i use a code where do I write this code thanks
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Engin BİNDAŞ:
How can I do this,thanks.
Top right of the browser.
Engin BİNDAŞ:
How can I do this,thanks.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24
To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.
Sergey Golubev:
I want to place a time limit on the software for the license.Please help me,thanks.
I want to install this code in my software, but I haven't found where to place it
//==========================================
{
string batas=”2019.12.01 00:00″; //Year, Month, Date, Expiration
int tt=StrToTime(batas);
if(TimeCurrent()>tt)
{
Alert(” License period expires Please Visit <>/ “);
return(0);
}
string hard_accnt = “<>”; //The Name Must be Correct in the Alphabet, Big Small Influential letters
string accnt = AccountName();
if (accnt != hard_accnt)
{
Alert (“You Can Not Use this Account Name (” + accnt + “) With This Program! Please Contact <> to Get Licence”);
return(0);
}
//==========================================
I tried 10 times not paying your site.
If it's simple you should have no problem with it.
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