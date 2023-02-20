Indicators: ZigZag Signal
Thank
You're welcome ^_^
Repainting on tester.
ZigZag is indeed repaint, depending on the settings you are input on Depth, Deviation and Backstep
Mr.Jacob,
a mt5 version will be useful !
Mr.Jacob,
a mt5 version will be useful !
I will create, soon ^_^
Hi Roberto,
Please inform how to set up the alert editor for your zigzag indicator you have created?
For example, I am now trading the NAS 100. CFD.
Based on your indicator, the next signal should be a sell. Red arrow.
However, how to set up the alert editor for the sell value since I do not know when your Red arrow will appear?
Please see the screenshot below.
Hi Jacobs,
Is it possible to attach a song file to the Alert Editor whenever there is a Alert trigger by your signal?
Await your reply.
Hi Jacobs,
Is it possible to attach a song file to the Alert Editor whenever there is a Alert trigger by your signal?
Await your reply.
Alerts on MT4 tabs are different from alerts made by indicators.
To change the sound of an alert (default sound alert on MT4) with a sound file with another sound, the format file must be wav, and the file must be placed in the MT4 sound folder.
and call sound files with the PlaySound("filename.wav") command, not with the Alert (...) command.
If you don't change the Alert code (...), the sound file will be defeated by the alert sound (the sound file will not be heard).
If the indicator is tested on the Strategy Tester, the alert will not sound. You can see the alert on the Strategy Tester Journal tab.
Hi Roberto,
Please inform how to set up the alert editor for your zigzag indicator you have created?
For example, I am now trading the NAS 100. CFD.
Based on your indicator, the next signal should be a sell. Red arrow.
However, how to set up the alert editor for the sell value since I do not know when your Red arrow will appear?
Please see the screenshot below.
To see the ARROW see Signal Start at bars: how many bars are behind the current bar.
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ZigZag Signal:
Indicator ZigZag System with Signal and Alert Added Alert and modify by Roberto Jacobs 3rjfx @ 2018/12/29
Author: Roberto Jacobs