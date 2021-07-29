Displaying text on a chart with opaque background

New comment
 


I am trying to display text on a chart with OPAQUE background but no luck so far. I will appreciate any suggestions.

 

Hello friend,

Maybe create a rectangle object and insure that the co ordinates of your text is inside it.

Here something I started to do, but I stopped coding it. I hope it help you a bit, or at least gives you some sort of start.

#property strict
int OnInit()
  {


OnKeyPad();
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);{}
  }

void  OnKeyPad()
{   
int Chart_ID=0;
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true);
string InpName="Button";
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"BUY",    0,20,20,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"BUY","Arial",8,clrBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"SELL",   0,110,20,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"SELL","Arial",8,clrRed,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"HISTORY",0,20,40,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"HISTORY","Arial",8,clrGreen,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"MODIFY", 0,110,40,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"MODIFY","Arial",8,clrGreen,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"HIDE",   0,20,60,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"HIDE","Arial",8,clrBlack,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"CANCEL", 0,110,60,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"CANCEL","Arial",8,clrBlack,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}

if(!ButtonCreate(0,"1",      0,20,90,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"1","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"2",      0,40,90,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"2","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"3",      0,70,90,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"3","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"4",      0,10,120,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"4","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"5",      0,40,120,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"5","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"6",      0,70,120,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"6","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"7",      0,10,150,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"7","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"8",      0,40,150,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"8","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"9",      0,70,150,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"9","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"#",      0,10,180,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"#","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,"0",      0,40,180,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"0","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
if(!ButtonCreate(0,".",      0,70,180,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,".","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){}
 if(Chart_ID==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
   ObjectSet("BUY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20);     //
   ObjectSet("BUY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20);     //
   ObjectSet("SELL",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,110);   //
   ObjectSet("SELL",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20);    //
   ObjectSet("HISTORY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20); //
   ObjectSet("HISTORY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,40); //
   ObjectSet("MODIFY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,110); //
   ObjectSet("MODIFY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,40);  //
   ObjectSet("CANCEL",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,110); //
   ObjectSet("CANCEL",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,60);  //
   ObjectSet("HIDE",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20);    //
   ObjectSet("HIDE",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,60);    //
   ObjectSet("1",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10);
   ObjectSet("1",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,90);
   ObjectSet("2",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,40);
   ObjectSet("2",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,90);
   ObjectSet("3",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70);
   ObjectSet("3",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,90);
   ObjectSet("4",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10);
   ObjectSet("4",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,120);
   ObjectSet("5",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,40);
   ObjectSet("5",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,120);
   ObjectSet("6",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70);
   ObjectSet("6",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,120);
   ObjectSet("7",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10);
   ObjectSet("7",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,150);
   ObjectSet("8",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,40);
   ObjectSet("8",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,150);
   ObjectSet("9",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70);
   ObjectSet("9",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,150);
   ObjectSet("#",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10);
   ObjectSet("#",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,180);
   ObjectSet("0",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,40);
   ObjectSet("0",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,180);
   ObjectSet(".",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70);
   ObjectSet(".",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,180);
   ChartRedraw();
  }
bool ButtonCreate(
                  const long              chart_ID = 0,
                  const string            name = "Button",
                  const int               sub_window = 0,
                  const int               x = 0,
                  const int               y = 0,
                  const int               width = 50,
                  const int               height = 18,
                  const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,
                  const string            text = "Button",
                  const string            font = "Arial",
                  const int               font_size = 10,
                  const color             clr = clrBlack,
                  const color             back_clr = C'236,233,216',
                  const color             border_clr = clrNONE,
                  const bool              state = false,
                  const bool              back = false,
                  const bool              selection = false,
                  const bool              hidden = true,
                  const long              z_order = 0)
  {
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      return(false);
     }
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
GrumpyDuckMan:

Hello friend,

Maybe create a rectangle object and insure that the co ordinates of your text is inside it.

Here something I started to do, but I stopped coding it. I hope it help you a bit, or at least gives you some sort of start.

Thanks GrumpyDuckMan for the reply and the code. I tried rectangle object already and below is part of the code. 
ObjectCreate("Rectangle", OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, x1, y1, x2, y2);
ObjectSetInteger(0, "Rectangle", OBJPROP_BACK, true);

The problem that I faced in using rectangle object is that the rectangle drawn is in background layer of the chart so the text is still blocked by candlestick. I will try the button code that you shared and see how i can match it to my needs. Thanks again.

  
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Thanks Marco vd Heijden, kindly suggest me the x1, y1, x2, and y2 coordinates for the rectangle for it to appear on top left corner of the mt4 chart. Also is it possible to display text over it? Thanks again
 

Bala you can just add the text to the button by using the ObjectSetString function.

Or you can use the basic functions as is:

// Functions:
//- ButtonCreate()
//- ButtonMove()
//- ButtonChangeSize()
//- ButtonChangeCorner()
//- ButtonTextChange()
//- ButtonDelete()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create the button                                                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                  const string            name="Button",            // button name 
                  const int               sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                  const int               x=0,                      // X coordinate 
                  const int               y=0,                      // Y coordinate 
                  const int               width=50,                 // button width 
                  const int               height=18,                // button height 
                  const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring 
                  const string            text="Button",            // text 
                  const string            font="Arial",             // font 
                  const int               font_size=10,             // font size 
                  const color             clr=clrBlack,             // text color 
                  const color             back_clr=C'236,233,216',  // background color 
                  const color             border_clr=clrNONE,       // border color 
                  const bool              state=false,              // pressed/released 
                  const bool              back=false,               // in the background 
                  const bool              selection=false,          // highlight to move 
                  const bool              hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list 
                  const long              z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create the button 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set button coordinates 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); 
//--- set button size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); 
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); 
//--- set the text 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); 
//--- set text font 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); 
//--- set font size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); 
//--- set text color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set background color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); 
//--- set border color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- set button state 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Move the button                                                  | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonMove(const long   chart_ID=0,    // chart's ID 
                const string name="Button", // button name 
                const int    x=0,           // X coordinate 
                const int    y=0)           // Y coordinate 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- move the button 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move X coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move Y coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change button size                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonChangeSize(const long   chart_ID=0,    // chart's ID 
                      const string name="Button", // button name 
                      const int    width=50,      // button width 
                      const int    height=18)     // button height 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change the button size 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the button width! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the button height! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change corner of the chart for binding the button                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long             chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                        const string           name="Button",            // button name 
                        const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // chart corner for anchoring 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change anchor corner 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change button text                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonTextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,    // chart's ID 
                      const string name="Button", // button name 
                      const string text="Text")   // text 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change object text 
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Delete the button                                                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,    // chart's ID 
                  const string name="Button") // button name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- delete the button 
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to delete the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Bala you can just add the text to the button by using the ObjectSetString function.

Or you can use the basic functions as is:

Thanks Margo. We did it!!!! Got What I was looking for :D

The Text is clear and is not hindered by the candle sticks. Hurray!!!


 
Marco vd Heijden:

Bala you can just add the text to the button by using the ObjectSetString function.

Or you can use the basic functions as is:

Is it possible to auto resize the width and height of the button according to the length of the text in the button? I myself got an idea... Let me try and also do share your thoughts. Thanks again Marco
 
Of course it's possible but you have to code it.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Of course it's possible but you have to code it

It worked Marco. Thanks

 

Hello Bala,

i have the same situation like you, i coded a void for show some info on chart for example leverage, broker, spread, balance and so on. I create lines and set objprop and the infos works fine.

And i want create a box same you, to put all info lines in the box, but i dont understand how i can put all lines in a rectangle...  :(

Can you show me your code to understand how can i fix it?


And a another problem is that infos like spread, balance or freemargin not update every tick only one time if EA start and i can not find the misstake.

You have a idea?


Thanks for help!

12
New comment