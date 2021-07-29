Displaying text on a chart with opaque background
Hello friend,
Maybe create a rectangle object and insure that the co ordinates of your text is inside it.
Here something I started to do, but I stopped coding it. I hope it help you a bit, or at least gives you some sort of start.
#property strict int OnInit() { OnKeyPad(); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);{} } void OnKeyPad() { int Chart_ID=0; ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true); string InpName="Button"; if(!ButtonCreate(0,"BUY", 0,20,20,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"BUY","Arial",8,clrBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"SELL", 0,110,20,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"SELL","Arial",8,clrRed,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"HISTORY",0,20,40,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"HISTORY","Arial",8,clrGreen,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"MODIFY", 0,110,40,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"MODIFY","Arial",8,clrGreen,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"HIDE", 0,20,60,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"HIDE","Arial",8,clrBlack,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"CANCEL", 0,110,60,100,20,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"CANCEL","Arial",8,clrBlack,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"1", 0,20,90,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"1","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"2", 0,40,90,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"2","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"3", 0,70,90,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"3","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"4", 0,10,120,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"4","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"5", 0,40,120,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"5","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"6", 0,70,120,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"6","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"7", 0,10,150,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"7","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"8", 0,40,150,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"8","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"9", 0,70,150,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"9","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"#", 0,10,180,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"#","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,"0", 0,40,180,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"0","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(!ButtonCreate(0,".", 0,70,180,30,30,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,".","Arial",8,clrDarkBlue,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0)){} if(Chart_ID==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) ObjectSet("BUY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20); // ObjectSet("BUY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20); // ObjectSet("SELL",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,110); // ObjectSet("SELL",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20); // ObjectSet("HISTORY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20); // ObjectSet("HISTORY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,40); // ObjectSet("MODIFY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,110); // ObjectSet("MODIFY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,40); // ObjectSet("CANCEL",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,110); // ObjectSet("CANCEL",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,60); // ObjectSet("HIDE",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20); // ObjectSet("HIDE",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,60); // ObjectSet("1",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10); ObjectSet("1",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,90); ObjectSet("2",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,40); ObjectSet("2",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,90); ObjectSet("3",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70); ObjectSet("3",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,90); ObjectSet("4",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10); ObjectSet("4",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,120); ObjectSet("5",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,40); ObjectSet("5",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,120); ObjectSet("6",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70); ObjectSet("6",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,120); ObjectSet("7",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10); ObjectSet("7",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,150); ObjectSet("8",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,40); ObjectSet("8",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,150); ObjectSet("9",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70); ObjectSet("9",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,150); ObjectSet("#",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10); ObjectSet("#",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,180); ObjectSet("0",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,40); ObjectSet("0",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,180); ObjectSet(".",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70); ObjectSet(".",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,180); ChartRedraw(); } bool ButtonCreate( const long chart_ID = 0, const string name = "Button", const int sub_window = 0, const int x = 0, const int y = 0, const int width = 50, const int height = 18, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, const string text = "Button", const string font = "Arial", const int font_size = 10, const color clr = clrBlack, const color back_clr = C'236,233,216', const color border_clr = clrNONE, const bool state = false, const bool back = false, const bool selection = false, const bool hidden = true, const long z_order = 0) { if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0)) { return(false); } ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hello friend,
Maybe create a rectangle object and insure that the co ordinates of your text is inside it.
Here something I started to do, but I stopped coding it. I hope it help you a bit, or at least gives you some sort of start.
ObjectCreate("Rectangle", OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, x1, y1, x2, y2); ObjectSetInteger(0, "Rectangle", OBJPROP_BACK, true);
The problem that I faced in using rectangle object is that the rectangle drawn is in background layer of the chart so the text is still blocked by candlestick. I will try the button code that you shared and see how i can match it to my needs. Thanks again.
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
Bala you can just add the text to the button by using the ObjectSetString function.
Or you can use the basic functions as is:
// Functions: //- ButtonCreate() //- ButtonMove() //- ButtonChangeSize() //- ButtonChangeCorner() //- ButtonTextChange() //- ButtonDelete() //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Button", // button name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index const int x=0, // X coordinate const int y=0, // Y coordinate const int width=50, // button width const int height=18, // button height const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring const string text="Button", // text const string font="Arial", // font const int font_size=10, // font size const color clr=clrBlack, // text color const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // background color const color border_clr=clrNONE, // border color const bool state=false, // pressed/released const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=false, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create the button if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set button coordinates ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); //--- set button size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); //--- set the text ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); //--- set text font ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); //--- set font size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); //--- set text color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set background color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); //--- set border color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- set button state ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Move the button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Button", // button name const int x=0, // X coordinate const int y=0) // Y coordinate { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- move the button if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to move X coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to move Y coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change button size | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Button", // button name const int width=50, // button width const int height=18) // button height { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- change the button size if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change the button width! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change the button height! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change corner of the chart for binding the button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Button", // button name const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // chart corner for anchoring { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- change anchor corner if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change button text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Button", // button name const string text="Text") // text { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- change object text if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete the button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Button") // button name { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- delete the button if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to delete the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Bala you can just add the text to the button by using the ObjectSetString function.
Or you can use the basic functions as is:
Of course it's possible but you have to code it
It worked Marco. Thanks
Hello Bala,
i have the same situation like you, i coded a void for show some info on chart for example leverage, broker, spread, balance and so on. I create lines and set objprop and the infos works fine.
And i want create a box same you, to put all info lines in the box, but i dont understand how i can put all lines in a rectangle... :(
Can you show me your code to understand how can i fix it?
And a another problem is that infos like spread, balance or freemargin not update every tick only one time if EA start and i can not find the misstake.
You have a idea?
Thanks for help!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am trying to display text on a chart with OPAQUE background but no luck so far. I will appreciate any suggestions.